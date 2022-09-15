Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
solarpowerworldonline.com
SunPower grows Dealer Accelerator Program with investments in EmPower Solar and Renova Energy
National solar services provider SunPower has made minority investments in two more regional solar installers, EmPower Solar and Renova Energy. With these investments, Renova (California) and EmPower (New York) are the newest additions to SunPower’s Dealer Accelerator Program. SunPower previously made minority investments in Freedom Solar Power (Texas) and Sea Bright Solar (New Jersey).
This 26-year-old engineer plans to generate solar power at night using space mirrors
The biggest challenge with solar power is that it can be produced only during the day. This is also one of the major reasons why many people and industries abstain from investing in solar panels because they are not a stable source of power. However, 26-year-old innovator and entrepreneur Ben Nowack claims to have developed a method that would allow solar energy production during the night as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Good News Network
New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air
A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
A solar storm to hit earth today, watch out for auroras
The world might be eagerly waiting for the launch of the Artemis I rocket today, but nature has its highlights to showcase, come rain or fuel leaks. Our planet is on Aurora alert after a coronal mass ejection that was let out last Friday is expected to reach us today, Space.com reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
NASA’s Moon-Bound Rocket Is Now Scheduled To Launch on Friday
NASA has ambitious plans for this weekend: to finally launch its 322-foot (98 m) tall, uncrewed Orion spacecraft to the moon. The space agency momentarily considering taking off this Friday, September 2, before ultimately determining that the day posed the risk of bad weather. The rocket was originally supposed to...
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Webb Telescope Captures First Direct Image of a Planet Outside our Solar System
On Thursday, the James Webb Space Telescope team released their first direct image of a planet outside our solar system. Exoplanet HIP 65426b is 15 to 20 million years old and 100 times farther away from its star than Earth is from the sun. Though the exoplanet was first discovered in 2017 from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, it was not photographed until the James Webb Space Telescope captured its four different bands of infrared light. NASA said that the planet is a gas giant 6 to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. Their research has yet to be peer reviewed. Sasha Hinkley, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Exeter, said in a Nasa press release: “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb but also for astronomy generally.”Read it at Axios Science
Benzinga
DroneBase Unveils First Solar Quality Rating System for Asset Conditions in the U.S.
The company brings transparency and increased safety to the U.S. solar industry with standardized ratings calculated by in-depth data captured through its North American Solar Scan. With the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act passed within the Inflation Reduction Act, America's solar manufacturing sector is set to scale dramatically. To...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Xendee releases new multi-node feature for designing advanced microgrids
To help meet the engineering challenges of large microgrid projects, Xendee has released a new multi-node feature that enables users to create advanced, interconnected microgrid networks from a constellation of smaller microgrids or DERs that can support up to 25 technology types including solar PV, battery storage, hydrogen, hydrokinetic and more. The multi-node feature enables the use of multiple nodes (a bus bar where multiple technologies or loads can be circuited together) and utilizes real-world location data of each point to optimize the final design and investment strategy. This allows for a more realistic model of communities or campuses and allows energy to be generated, used and transferred in the most efficient manner.
Scientists Quantum Entangled Atomic Clocks Six Feet Apart to Probe Fabric of Reality
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists used quantumly entangled two optical atomic clocks at a distance of two meters, reports a new study. The achievement opens the door to probing fundamental reality on a deep level. It’s hard to be precise, especially...
yankodesign.com
Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy
As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
Blazing comet tail is whipped by solar winds in astonishing astronomy photo
An ethereal image of Comet Leonard traveling against the solar wind has taken the top prize in the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest. Austrian photographer Gerald Rhemann caught the view of the comet and its sweeping tail on Christmas Day, 2021 from Namibia. Rhemann’s image reveals a ghostly veil of gas from the comet being caught and swept away by solar wind.
TechCrunch
Morpheus Space’s satellite thrusters are propelled forward with a $28M Series A
Morpheus has raised a $28 million Series A, with which it intends to build a factory in Dresden, Germany, where it’s based, and to increase headcount. That will allow the company to ramp up production of its propulsion systems to meet exponentially growing demand in the smallsat market; since 2019, the number of small satellite launches has increased by nearly 450%.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Fractal solar + storage modeling software now includes Ampt DC optimizers
DC optimizer company Ampt announced that its products have been integrated into the Energy Storage modeling software solution from Fractal, an energy storage and renewable energy consulting and engineering firm. Users of the Fractal Model software can now model their solar + storage projects including Ampt String Optimizers to design lower cost and higher performing systems.
Comments / 0