The PlayStation exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been revealed. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is just a little over a month away and players are now going hands-on with it via the new PlayStation beta. Although the beta will be available on all platforms next weekend, it's currently exclusive to PlayStation. This is just one of many benefits Call of Duty players get on PlayStation as Sony made a lucrative deal with Activision for marketing rights to the series which also entitles the platform to some exclusive content. In the past, this has included entire modes, early access to things like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO