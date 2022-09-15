ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Meet the Furniture Designer Who Takes Her Cues From Fashion

PARIS — When Aline Asmar d’Amman was working with Karl Lagerfeld on a couple of luxury suites for the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, the late designer introduced her to one of the French capital’s best-kept secrets: Féau Boiseries. The showroom, hidden behind an unprepossessing door in a neighborhood known for its upscale food stores, houses a treasure trove of wood paneling dating back to the 16th century, including the exact doors that Lagerfeld knew he wanted to use as a reference for his hotel room concept.More from WWDPenélope Cruz, Sadie Sink and More Attend the Chanel Soirée in VeniceInside Opening...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Ryan Gosling
hunker.com

5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP

In a new ​Architectural Digest​ home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Real Homes

12 picks from the Made.com clearance to get your home ready for autumn

It’s time to say goodbye to summer, and welcome all that autumn has to offer into your home – finally! Pumpkin-spice scents, cosy fabrics and colours of red, orange and green... admittedly, it’s what we’ve all been waiting for. But buying new home decor can be costly. And kitting out your space for the season isn't within everyone’s budget.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Home Decor#Lifehacks#Dc#Anthropologie
architizer.com

Woven Designs L Shape Vacation Home Vertes Retreat

Vertes Retreat is a vacation home for a family of four located on the Sunshine Coast in BC Canada. The home is perched 30′ above a pristine lake in the form of an L shape plan that hugs the existing rocky landscape. Flat roofs hover above two wings of the home, providing large overhangs and covered outdoor spaces. A one storey wing contains the Great Room, while a two storey wing contains the Garage, Media room and Bedrooms above. Skylights extend the entire length of the circulation paths at both wings of the home, flooding these areas with much needed natural light during the long rainy winters of the Pacific Northwest. Large glass openings throughout the home frame stunning lake views with glimpses of the rocky landscape behind positioned in select locations. The home is at one with the landscape and provides its occupants with a place to play and rest during their escapes from urban.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy