ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pexco LLC Acquires Performance Plastics Ltd.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f50j5_0hwYoOMO00

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Pexco LLC, a leading North American specialty plastics manufacturer, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Performance Plastics Ltd. Located in Cincinnati, OH, and founded in 1982, Performance Plastics is a precision injection molder of high performance, tight tolerance components for the most demanding applications within industries such as aerospace, defense, medical & life science, and precision industrial.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005964/en/

Pexco Acquires Performance Plastics Ltd. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pexco CEO Sam Patel stated, “We are excited to welcome Performance Plastics to the Pexco family of companies. Performance Plastics has an outstanding reputation in the market and is recognized as a leader in the production of thermoplastic parts that are geometrically complex and with tight tolerances. There are few manufacturers who can help customers meet these standards – Performance Plastics’ high performance polymer knowledge and expertise are powerful differentiators.”

Chris Lawson COO of Performance Plastics added, “We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the Pexco family. Our focus on engineering quality and strong work ethic are a great cultural fit, and we look forward to collaborating with the fluoropolymer and other high performance polymer experts under the Pexco umbrella.”

About Pexco LLC

Based in Atlanta, with multiple plants across North America, Pexco is a leader in the design and fabrication of engineered plastic components. It provides standard and specialty parts and components to manufacturers and end users for a broad range of custom applications, including the specialty industrial, fluid handling, lighting, traffic safety, fence, and electrical insulation industries. Pexco offers a full range of custom design, engineering, and fabrication services, including ISO 9001:2015 registration, across its manufacturing operations. For more information, visit www.pexco.com or call (770) 777-8540.

About Performance Plastics

Performance Plastics is a custom injection molder of high performance polymer parts. Based in Cincinnati, OH and founded in 1982, Performance Plastics specializes in tight tolerance thermoplastic components for demanding applications. The company is renowned for its fluoropolymer, Torlon, PEEK and Ultem expertise, proprietary manufacturing processes and exceptional engineering support.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with a more than 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005964/en/

CONTACT: Pexco LLC

www.pexco.com

Scott Mattice

Business Development/M&A Manager

770-777-8549

KEYWORD: OHIO GEORGIA NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES MEXICO CANADA CENTRAL AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE OTHER MANUFACTURING HEALTH CHEMICALS/PLASTICS AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING OTHER HEALTH

SOURCE: Pexco LLC

PUB: 09/15/2022 09:42 AM/DISC: 09/15/2022 09:42 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

5 Stocks Making the Most of Supply-Chain Issues

The economic banishment of all things Russian. Tariffs on Chinese imports. Pandemic-caused shortages of computer chips, bicycles, garage door parts and other imports. Brexit. Just about everywhere you turn, you can see that the tectonic plates of the global economy have stopped converging and are starting to pull apart in ways that will determine new winners and losers, says Ethan Harris, head of global economics for Bank of America Securities. "Deglobalization is a gradual process, and in the long run, very important" to investors, he says, because it will have profound impacts on corporate profitability.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Intrepid Automation introduces “Valkyrie” systems for scalable production using patented modular DLP technology

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2022-- Intrepid Automation, a manufacturing technology company that develops custom, end-to-end solutions for large scale manufacturing customers using 3D print technology and materials, announced this week the launch of the “Valkyrie” system: a large-format, industrial-grade, modular tool for manufacturing customers to quickly scale production of printed patterns, molds, and parts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220917005018/en/ The Valkyrie system, with a build area of 660mm by 760mm by 560mm, has customer-validated print speeds of up to 44mm/hour using IntrepidCast LF resins, allowing customers to produce end-use parts up to 10x faster than legacy SLA processes. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics Industry#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#North American#Performance Plastics
freightwaves.com

Hapag-Lloyd acquiring stake in Italian logistics company

German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd announced Thursday it is acquiring a 49% stake in Italian logistics company Spinelli Group. The Spinelli family will retain a majority stake of 51%, according to Hapag-Lloyd. “The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal,” the four-sentence announcement said. “The...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Voss Capital backs a strategic review at Griffon, and a new opportunity to create value may emerge

Business: Griffon operates through two segments. Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") conducts its operations through AMES. Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid. Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand. The CPP business has approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue and $115 million in EBITDA, and the HBP business has approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and $181 million in EBITDA.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Temu to Offset Carbon Emissions For E-Commerce Deliveries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Temu announced today that it will offset the carbon emissions from its e-commerce deliveries as part of the online market operator’s commitment to sustainable practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005592/en/ (Photo: Temu)
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

ITMF: Global Textile Sector Expectations Turned Negative in July

The 15th International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) “Corona-Survey” showed that the business situation plunged into negative territory in July. The business situation was worse in Asia than in the rest of the world. Textile machinery was the only segment still in positive territory. Business expectations have also turned negative for the first time since the start of the survey in early 2020. South-East Asia and South America were relatively more optimistic, as were downstream segments. ITMF said in releasing survey results this week that order intake was weakening globally, but still in positive territory. “Here too, expectations have turned negative in all textile...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Entrepreneur

Colgate-Palmolive Company: Is it the Dividend King for You?

You've likely heard of the company Colgate-Palmolive, particularly if you're a big fan of that brand of toothpaste. However, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) produces so many more products than just toothpaste. Let's take a look at some facts about Colgate-Palmolive Company as well as some pros and cons of investing in the company.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050

The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform

Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Strategy Analytics/TechInsights: IoT Cellular Connections Continue Its Double-Digit Growth, Despite Global Uncertainties

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Strategy Analytics latest report on IoT Cellular Connections forecasts a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005678/en/ IoT Cellular Connections by Region, Source: Enterprise IoT Practice, Strategy Analytics
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell to Present on Benzinga All Access

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the Benzinga All Access event on Friday, September 16. The event will feature in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005199/en/ Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell to Present on Benzinga All Access (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CoinDesk

Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts

Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt

A longer building time affects both startups and investors alike, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, founding CEO and managing partner of The Engine will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy