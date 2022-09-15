Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Tennis Champ Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Surgery to Correct Breathing Issues and for 'Aethetics'
The two-time Grand Slam champion said she was "completely exhausted mentally" following the US Open Tennis champion Simona Halep starting her off-season early after undergoing nose surgery, she shared Thursday. Halep posted a lengthy note on Twitter, explaining that the surgery was partially to correct a breathing issue, and for her own self-esteem. "I felt it's the right time to do it and also for myself as a person," the 30-year-old Romanian player shared. "That is why I did also the [a]esthetic part that I wanted to do...
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Venus Williams Is 'Really Grateful' Her Mom 'Prepared Us' to Embrace Therapy: 'It's Everything'
"For athletes to share their stories of what they've gone through really helps people from all walks of life, and that's so important," Williams tells PEOPLE Venus Williams feels "really grateful" for the way her mother Oracene Price encouraged her and her siblings to take care of their mental health. "It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life," Williams, 42, tells PEOPLE. The tennis star...
‘A champion’s champion’: Nadal and other tennis stars react to Roger Federer retirement
The tributes poured in quickly on Thursday when Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after a career than lasted more than two decades and brought him 103 singles titles. Federer’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal has been a defining part of tennis this century, and the Spaniard expressed his regret...
Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
Roger Federer Thanks Wife Mirka For Tireless Support ‘While Over 8-Months Pregnant’ in Retirement Note
Roger Federer has sweet, loving words for his wife Mirka and their four children as he says goodbye to the world of tennis. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his family as part of a longer note to the Tennis community. “I...
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams
Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
Tennis, Sports World Reacts to Legend Roger Federer’s Retirement
Athletes and observers around the world paid homage to the superstar as the news broke.
Nadal pays tribute to Federer on Twitter hours after the tennis legend announces his retirement: 'I wish this day would have never come'
"It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world" Nadal wrote on Twitter hours after Federer announced his retirement.
Roger Federer Announces He Will Retire After 2022 Laver Cup
Perhaps the greatest men’s player in history plans to retire after next week’s event.
Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis
LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
As Roger Federer retires, an appreciation of his career
Roger Federer never let ’em see him sweat. He played tennis with a style that only rarely betrayed the effort behind the masterful serving, the rare-in-its-day attacking and the flawless footwork. He was not one to grunt loudly on shots or celebrate wildly after them. The way he wielded...
Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon
From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
How Will We Remember Roger Federer?
In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
Roger Federer Earned Over $1B During His Tennis Career
Professional tennis player Roger Federer may be bringing his sports career to a close, but he isn’t leaving the industry empty-handed. Throughout his career, Federer managed to secure 20 Grand Slam titles and ranked No.1 at the conclusion of five seasons, according to ESPN. Article continues below advertisement. Aside...
