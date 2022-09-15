ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v857B_0hwYo7RI00

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their second win of the 2022 season.

Following a season opener that saw the Kansas City Chiefs win down in Glendale against the Arizona Cardinals, the club is back home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and is poised for a critical divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season, both of these teams split their two contests against each other in a pair of one-score games. The Los Angeles won in September by a final score of 30-24, and Kansas City got revenge on the road with a 34-28 overtime victory behind 410 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This year, the Chiefs and Chargers are the most common picks to win the AFC West. There's plenty of football left to play in 2022, but the importance of this Thursday Night Football matchup cannot be understated. The Week 2 rematch won't arrive until Nov. 20's Week 11 bout, so whichever squad wins now will be gaining sole possession of first place in the division through two weeks and could hold on to it for a while. It's safe to say that both teams will be bought in and ready for a flat-out battle.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: KSHB-TV in local market

Live Stream: fuboTV ( start your free trial )

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -4 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Thursday evening broadcast will feature the duo of Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) in the booth with Kaylee Hartung working the sidelines. John Hussey and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement

The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Hartung
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Glendale#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Chiefs And Chargers#Ct Tv Channel#Wdaf
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night

Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
870
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy