Nitrate levels continue to be above federal limits in RWD 101
YODER, Kan. — Nitrate levels continue above allowable limits in Rural Water District 101, which serves the Yoder area. The last Nitrate level test was collected on September 6, 2022. The level tested at 11.1 mg/L, which exceeds the Kansas and Federal (EPA) maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 10 mg/L for public water supply systems. Nitrate levels in water resources have increased in many areas due to applications of inorganic fertilizer and animal manure in agricultural areas.
Local harm reduction advocates watching Wichita policy change
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the city of Wichita removing fentanyl test strips from its definition of drug paraphernalia, local advocates for harm reduction are watching how state officials react closely. Seth Dewey, substance abuse health educator at the Reno County Health Department told Hutch Post in an email this...
Sunflower Summer benefits Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere got a huge boost from the Kansas State Department of Education's Sunflower Summer program. "Sunflower Summer visitors, adults and children total, we had over 16,000 visitors," said Maria Kelson with Cosmosphere. "We had more people from out of town, more families with young children coming and we just love the idea that people who might not be normally coming to Cosmosphere were able to come as part of the program."
WIBW
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
KAKE TV
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
West 82nd Ave. to open next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the K-14 four-lane project continues in Reno and Rice counties, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that West 82nd Avenue from Dean to Herren roads will reopen to traffic on Friday, Sept 23. The road has been closed for about a year during the four-lane project. No word on when West 56th will open again, which has also been closed during the project.
Carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
First National Bank of Hutchinson hosting shred event Oct. 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The First National Bank of Hutchinson is hosting its First for Security Shred Event coming up October 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Friday. You can drop off any papers that you need destroyed securely to prevent identity theft at the corner of 1st and Washington in Hutchinson, or the bank's financial centers in Haven, Andale or Goddard.
kmuw.org
The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita
The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
McPherson County Housing Conference later this month
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The 2nd annual McPherson County, Kansas Housing Conference is coming up September 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McPherson Community Building at 122 East Marlin and will feature speakers discussing development, rentals, and resources for housing. McPherson County community leaders will share information...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banks, Jimmy Lee; 55; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
New mural dedicated at state fair visitors center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new mural that adorns the visitors center on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The mural was made possible through a grant, and depicts both the modern and rural concepts of the fair. The mural is entitled "Cotton Candy Sunset" and was the creation of local artist Brady Scott.
Second interim police chief in 6 months for Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The city of Wichita has named Troy Livingston as interim Chief of the Wichita Police Department effective Sept. 27. Livingston is a former Deputy Chief and served in a variety of capacities with the department. In March, Deputy Chief Lemuel Moore took over as the department’s interim...
Legislation to help with VA medical travel introduced, over 4,000 Reno Co. claims
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran introduced legislation on Wednesday to increase the reimbursement rate for veterans who must travel to receive medical care provided through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Increase the VA mileage reimbursement rate from $0.415 to $0.455 per mile. Help cover the...
Tire collection on Sept. 24 open to Saline County residents
Have some old car, pickup, or motorcycle tires that you need to get rid of? North Salina Community Development (NSCD) can help!. The organization dedicated to North Town is sponsoring a free tire collection that is open to residents of Saline County. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m....
Marion Reservoir still under blue-green algae watch
MARION COUNTY — Marion Reservoir continues to be under a watch regarding blue-green algae problems. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issue public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae throughout the spring and summer. A...
Sedgwick County needs to mellow out in fight with Wichita over marijuana | Editorial
A disarrayed county government wants to bill Wichita City Hall for pot prosecutions. Good luck with that.
Teenager life-flighted in Butler County crash
BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people, including a two-year-old with serious injuries and a 17-year-old who was life-flighted, were injured in a crash near Benton in Butler County on Friday. Troopers say a family in a minivan was traveling north on Prairie Creek Rd when it was struck by a pickup heading west. There were […]
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and Missing and Exploited Child Unit (EMCU) are investigating two incidents involving a man approaching juveniles as they were walking to or from school. The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 around 7:10 a.m. Police said a 14-year-old reported being...
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
