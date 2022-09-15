Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
GoFundMe Donations Up in the Air After Teen Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Accused Rapist's Family
A GoFundMe page has collected over $325,000 for an Iowa teen who has to pay restitution to her rapist's family after she pled guilty to stabbing him to death.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Department, Iowa DOT to Hold Traffic Safety Project Friday
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department will join several other law enforcement agencies on a traffic safety project starting tomorrow. Ankeny Police will partner with the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation as part of the safety project on Interstate 35 on September 16th. The Ankeny Police Department says the project's main goal will be to spot impaired drivers, speeders, and those not wearing a seatbelt.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa woman broke her child's leg
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is in the Polk County Jail tonight after police said she broke her 4-month -old daughter's leg. Twenty-three-year-old Cassandra Backer was charged with child endangerment. According to court records, on June 28, Backer told police her daughter was injured trying to roll over.
Woman found dead after Norwalk police called about stabbing
NORWALK, Iowa – Police in Norwalk are getting help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in a suspicious death investigation. The Norwalk Police Department said officers were called out on a potential stabbing at 608 Knoll Drive around 12:30 Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was detained and later arrested […]
KCCI.com
Police identify persons of interest in Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism case
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police need your help tonight identifying several persons of interest in connection with vandalism at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Investigators hope to identify four people. The four are wanted for questioning in the Aug. 17 vandalism of the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion and Pappajohn...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
theperrynews.com
Man allegedly assaults wife in scuffle over marijuana wax
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted his wife in the course of a scuffle over marijuana wax. Brian John Lucas, 34, of 1313 94th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about...
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
kyoutv.com
Drastic changes coming to some Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Iowa State University clubs will no longer be allowed to participate in their sport. It comes after a fatal accident involving the crew club last year. The Des Moines Register reports the university released a new plan for oversight of student sport clubs, which includes...
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
kyoutv.com
Voting opens for Blank Park Zoo’s giraffe calf name
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines last week. Staff with the zoo said they selected a few favorite options, and now it’s time for the public to vote on the final decision.
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores
It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
