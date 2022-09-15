ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TheDailyBeast

Texas Dumps Two Busloads of Migrants in Front of Kamala Harris’ D.C. Residence

Florida and Texas’ plan to transport migrants to “leftist” cities culminated in a pair of cruel publicity stunts in a 12-hour span this week, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering two busloads be dropped off outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning.The buses that arrived in Washington, D.C. carried about 100 migrants, Fox News reported, most of whom were nationals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico.Video circulating online from the scene showed a group of young men, women, and children carrying backpacks, pillows, and blankets as they chatted outside Harris’ residence with nowhere to go...
The Hill

Abbott sends 2 buses of immigrants to Harris’s DC residence

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent two buses of migrants from the Lone Star State to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., in his latest protest against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. “This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at...
Fox News

2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in DC

WASHINGTON – Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.
The Independent

Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home

Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
960 The Ref

Florida flew 2 planes of migrants to Massachusetts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials claim they flew two planes of around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday. According to The New York Times, local officials said the arrival of the 50 migrants was unexpected Wednesday. The NYT said it was a tactic that Republican-led...
The Associated Press

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio on Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were told they were going to Boston. DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democratic strongholds with large influxes of migrants and providing little or no information. “They were told that they would have a job and they would have housing,” said Elizabeth Folcarelli, who leads Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and described the scramble for shelter as a “huge challenge.”
The Independent

Migrants sent to VP’s residence from Texas for second time this week

A group of migrants have been sent by bus from Texas and dropped off outside the vice president’s residence in Washington, DC for the second time this week. A further 50 migrants were driven to the Naval Observatory, where Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff live, in northwest Washington on Saturday morning. The migrants were mostly from Venezuela, with one of the arrivals being a one-month-old baby. They were picked up by aid workers who took them to a shelter, Fox News Digital reported. Four buses were also sent to New York City as Republican governors have been...
