Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's Relationship Timeline

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale were married for 10 years before the Food Network star filed for legal separation in November 2021 Actress and author Valerie Bertinelli was married to businessman Tom Vitale for more than a decade before they went their separate ways. The pair met shortly after Bertinelli divorced her first husband, late rock star Eddie Van Halen, with whom she shares her son Wolfgang Van Halen. Bertinelli and Vitale dated for six years before they got engaged in 2010. "I could have spent the rest of...
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
Valerie Bertinelli
Eddie Van Halen
‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Says There Is ‘No Rush’ to Get Divorced From Matthew Lawrence: ‘I’m Not Dating Anybody’

Taking her time. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke isn’t in a hurry to finalize her divorce from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence. “As far as the divorce goes, you know, it's slowly getting there,” the 38-year-old Dance Moms alum told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 8. “There's no rush. It's not like I've got […]
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence On Kelsea Ballerini Divorce, Hints She Initiated Split

Morgan Evans has released a statement regarding his shocking split from his wife of almost five years, Kelsea Ballerini. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the Aussie singer, 37, wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 29. His short statement came just hours after Kelsea, 28, announced their spit.
'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'

The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
