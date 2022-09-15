Read full article on original website
2 bomb technicians still hospitalized after blast at Pa. prison training exercise
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Two of five bomb technicians injured in the detonation of an explosive device during a training exercise in Pennsylvania remained hospitalized a day after the accident, authorities said. The FBI said three sheriff’s deputies from Montgomery County, a state trooper and an FBI special agent...
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father. Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
Woman Accused Of Killing PA Troopers, Pedestrian On I-95 Released On Bail
The 22-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this year has been released on bail, court records show. Jayana T. Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police
Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
Road Rage Shooter Fires At Vehicle 4x In Central PA: Police
A car was shot at and hit during a road rage incident in central Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 16. The people in the grey four-door sedan pictured, fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/State Route 322 at approximately 10:24 a.m., as stated in the release.
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
Reading police officer shoots person outside Wawa: DA
An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a person outside a Wawa in Reading, Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening.
'I feel violated': Moorestown family terrified after intruder breaks into home while they slept
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - Terrifying moments for a South Jersey woman when, she says, an intruder broke into her home while she was fast asleep, only waking up to an alert on her phone. "I feel very violated. My entire family feels extremely violated," Jessica Goralski stated. Goralski, of Moorestown, New...
Police sources: Suspect wanted in Rittenhouse Square rape in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with the Chairman of the Board for the Rittenhouse Square Final Art Show, Sandra...
SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'
A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
Vandals destroy dozens of graves in central Pa. cemetery: police
Up to 40 grave markers were knocked over last weekend in a York County cemetery, and many were destroyed, police said. Between 35-40 markers were vandalized in the Starview Union Cemetery on the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. Police...
Child detained after BB gun shot on Pa. school bus: police
A child is in custody after police say a BB gun was fired on a school bus in Bucks County. According to Newtown Township police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus was at Council Rock North High School. There was a report of the bus being hit by a BB pellet, causing damage to a side window.
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
