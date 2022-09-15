ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report

A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
abc27.com

Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police

Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Road Rage Shooter Fires At Vehicle 4x In Central PA: Police

A car was shot at and hit during a road rage incident in central Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 16. The people in the grey four-door sedan pictured, fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/State Route 322 at approximately 10:24 a.m., as stated in the release.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Police sources: Suspect wanted in Rittenhouse Square rape in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with the Chairman of the Board for the Rittenhouse Square Final Art Show, Sandra...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Child detained after BB gun shot on Pa. school bus: police

A child is in custody after police say a BB gun was fired on a school bus in Bucks County. According to Newtown Township police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus was at Council Rock North High School. There was a report of the bus being hit by a BB pellet, causing damage to a side window.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
READING, PA
