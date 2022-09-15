Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Novel Treatment Shows Promise, Manageable Safety in MCL, CLL
NVG-111 is a humanized, tandem single-chain variable fragment ROR1 x CD3 BiTE being evaluated in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma. NVG-111, an ROR1-targeting bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE), produced promising responses in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) with a tolerable safety profile, according to data from the phase 1 NVG111-101 trial (NCT04763083).
tipranks.com
Regeneron, Alnylam report ‘promising’ data from Phase 1 study of ALN-HSD
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) announced preliminary Phase 1 data supporting the clinical advancement of ALN-HSD, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting HSD17B13 in development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. After single-dose evaluation in healthy adult volunteers (Part A), multiple doses of ALN-HSD are being studied in adult patients with NASH (Part B). Patients in the first two Part B cohorts (200 and 400 mg quarterly) have completed at least 6 months on the study; remaining cohorts are exploring a lower dose or a later biopsy time point. In the first two Part B cohorts, ALN-HSD was associated with robust target knockdown and numerically lower liver enzymes and biopsy-derived nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) Activity Score over six months in patients receiving ALN-HSD relative to placebo. The study was not powered to achieve statistical significance on these endpoints, and the primary outcome measure is frequency of adverse events. ALN-HSD has exhibited an encouraging safety and tolerability profile to date; the most common treatment-emergent adverse event in healthy subjects treated with ALN-HSD was injection site reaction in five patients; all injection site reactions were mild in severity. No treatment-related serious adverse events have been reported in either healthy volunteers or patients with NASH to date. Based on these results, the companies plan to initiate a Phase 2 study in adult patients with NASH in late 2022.
MedCity News
Metabolic disorder biotech Akero achieves key clinical trial win in liver disease NASH
The history of drug research in the liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is littered with clinical trial failures, but Akero Therapeutics is now trumpeting a Phase 2 win. Crucially, the clinical trial success was determined using new methodology the FDA is requiring NASH drug developers meet before seeking drug approval.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Dosing Completed in Parkinson’s-related Bradykinesia Stem Cell Trial
IMAC Holdings has completed the dosing of a third and last group of patients who are taking part in a Phase 1 clinical trial that’s testing an investigational stem cell therapy for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease, the company announced. Five patients received a one-time intravenous (into-the-vein) infusion...
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
curetoday.com
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know
Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
tipranks.com
Regeneron discloses Dupixent results in children published in Lancet
Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) announce that The Lancet has "published positive results from a Phase 3 Dupixent, or dupilumab, trial in children aged 6 months to 5 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. These data were the basis for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Dupixent in June 2022 and for a regulatory submission currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Data from this trial showed that adding Dupixent to low-potency topical corticosteroids significantly improved skin clearance and reduced overall disease severity and itch compared to TCS alone at 16 weeks. Additionally, Dupixent patients experienced significant improvement in measures of sleep quality and skin pain, as well as patient- or caregiver-reported outcomes and health-related quality of life. A substantially lower proportion of Dupixent patients needed rescue medications, compared to those on placebo."
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
Benzinga
Smile Expert Dr. Joshua Ghiam Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 16, 2022. Dr. Joshua Ghiam is a California native who attended the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and received his undergraduate degree in Psychology. He attended the prestigious University of Southern California (USC), where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery D.D.S. degree and graduated at the top of his class with honors.
cancernetwork.com
ctDNA Reductions Associated With Improved Clinical Outcomes in NSCLC Treated With IO
Findings from a pooled analysis indicated that decreases in circulating tumor DNA was associated with improved clinical benefit in patients with non–small cell lung cancer treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Patients with non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors and experienced reductions in circulating tumor...
ajmc.com
Phase 2 Study Finds Litifilimab Improves Joint Arthritis in SLE
New data show litifilimab outperformed placebo in patients with active arthritis and skin manifestations due to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Antibody binding of blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) appears to spark an improvement in arthritis in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), but further research is needed to better understand the therapy’s safety and efficacy.
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
healio.com
Vitamin D supplementation mitigates inflammation in eosinophilic esophagitis
The vitamin D receptor is enriched in the vicinity of genes that are activated in the esophagus of patients with eosinophilic esophagitis. Vitamin D is a natural antagonist for IL-13, which governs epithelial tissue inflammation in eosinophilic esophagitis. When vitamin D levels are low, the effects of IL-13 are more...
Jasper Shares Climb As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Immunodeficiency Disease Candidate
Jasper Therapeutics JSPR announced that its lead asset JSP191 has received fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. JSP191 is currently being evaluated in four ongoing clinical studies in allogeneic...
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
