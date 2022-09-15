Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) announced preliminary Phase 1 data supporting the clinical advancement of ALN-HSD, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting HSD17B13 in development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. After single-dose evaluation in healthy adult volunteers (Part A), multiple doses of ALN-HSD are being studied in adult patients with NASH (Part B). Patients in the first two Part B cohorts (200 and 400 mg quarterly) have completed at least 6 months on the study; remaining cohorts are exploring a lower dose or a later biopsy time point. In the first two Part B cohorts, ALN-HSD was associated with robust target knockdown and numerically lower liver enzymes and biopsy-derived nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) Activity Score over six months in patients receiving ALN-HSD relative to placebo. The study was not powered to achieve statistical significance on these endpoints, and the primary outcome measure is frequency of adverse events. ALN-HSD has exhibited an encouraging safety and tolerability profile to date; the most common treatment-emergent adverse event in healthy subjects treated with ALN-HSD was injection site reaction in five patients; all injection site reactions were mild in severity. No treatment-related serious adverse events have been reported in either healthy volunteers or patients with NASH to date. Based on these results, the companies plan to initiate a Phase 2 study in adult patients with NASH in late 2022.

