Maryland State

PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion

Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire damages N.J. diner the day it was to reopen after renovations

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire early Friday in a diner getting ready to open after renovations off Route 22 in Lopatcong Township, N.J., near the Pa. state line. The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. at the Catch 22 Diner. Firefighters, led by the township volunteer company, had it under control by 2:10 a.m., a report from the scene and the owner said.
LOPATCONG, NJ
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

