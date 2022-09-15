Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
Josh Shapiro plays an away game, politically speaking; brings gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most Central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
Powerball $225 million jackpot (09/17/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing. So tonight, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I...
RELATED PEOPLE
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donald Trump Jr. stumps for Doug Mastriano, Republicans in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG - Donald Trump Jr., to some the crown prince of the Republican Party, called life in America at a tipping point and prevailed on conservatives in Pennsylvania to do something about it by voting for Republicans this fall. Trump was the headliner at an outdoor rally here that preceded...
Tropical Storm Fiona nears Puerto Rico, prompting hurricane watch
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona is threatening to dump up to 16 inches of rain in parts of Puerto Rico as forecasters have placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people are bracing for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm was located 135...
Florida sheriff under review for not disclosing that he shot Pa. teen when he was 14
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics commission has determined that the sheriff of one of the state’s biggest counties appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14. The commission said Wednesday...
Fire damages N.J. diner the day it was to reopen after renovations
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire early Friday in a diner getting ready to open after renovations off Route 22 in Lopatcong Township, N.J., near the Pa. state line. The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. at the Catch 22 Diner. Firefighters, led by the township volunteer company, had it under control by 2:10 a.m., a report from the scene and the owner said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vandals destroy dozens of graves in central Pa. cemetery: police
Up to 40 grave markers were knocked over last weekend in a York County cemetery, and many were destroyed, police said. Between 35-40 markers were vandalized in the Starview Union Cemetery on the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. Police...
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
Upper Allen searching for Friday night robbery suspects
Upper Allen Township police are looking for two men who robbed two car occupants in Cumberland County Friday night. The two men approached the car in a parking lot of an apartment complex off Geneva Drive Friday night at around 10:30 p.m., one displaying a firearm, according to police. The...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0