Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
At least 1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - Officials say a 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least one driver's death. It happened in the 8800 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy N around 2:30 a.m. when the Harris Co. Pct 3 Constables and Sheriff's Office were called to the crash between a white Lexus and gold Toyota.
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman dies after possible road rage shooting in north Harris County, deputies say
A 20-year-old pregnant woman died at a hospital after she and her 17-year-old boyfriend were shot in what HCSO deputies are calling a possible road rage shooting in north Harris County Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. B. Beall, it happened in the 200 block of Airtex Drive near Ella Blvd.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris Co., authorities investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are on the scene of a crash where a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard on Thursday evening. Authorities said the boy was taken to the...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris County; man charged
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested Thursday night after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County. Albarran Margarito has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies with the constable’s office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HCSO: 19-year-old manager kills robbery suspect after being stabbed twice at Channelview game room
The 19-year-old game room manager told deputies he was stabbed twice by the suspected robber, which led to the deadly shooting.
16-Year-Old in Coma After Being Critically Injured in Crash on Way to Homecoming Parade
A Texas community is rallying around a local teen who was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash before the Bridgeland High School homecoming parade. According to KHOU, Zoe Moody, who was nominated to be homecoming princess, was severely injured in a rollover car crash on Sept. 12. The...
fox26houston.com
Driver hit man pushing walker on Westheimer Rd, carried his body for about a mile: police
HOUSTON - A driver struck a man who was pushing a walker in a crosswalk and then carried his body down the road for about a mile, Houston police say. Authorities are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Westheimer Road at Lazy Hollow Drive.
KHOU
Second 14-year-old dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Galveston
Samuel Mixon died Friday. The suspect had just been released on parole after serving time for his third DWI conviction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
fox26houston.com
Family seeking justice after father of 3 shot to death in southwest side motel room
HOUSTON - Family members say Sammie Robinson began texting a woman on August 27. They were going to meet in person for the first time on Friday, September 2. That would be the last day of Robinson's life. Now, his three kids are left without a father and loved ones...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
East Texas News
Three injured in semi crash
TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
fox26houston.com
Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston
HOUSTON - A robbery in northwest Houston overnight Saturday turned deadly after police say the victims tried chasing after their attackers. Authorities say the incident first began at a bar or club near Little York and I-45 in Spring Branch. That's where a group of men were hanging out in the parking lot when police say they were approached by three men, one of whom was armed with a rifle and robbed one of the other men of their necklace.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area family says local hospital admits they gave infant child wrong medication, baby severely injured
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family says a medical mistake has cost their infant child everything. Attorneys for the family of 5-month-old Milagro Torres say the baby was given the wrong medication after a procedure at Memorial Hermann Health System. In May, at 22 days old, Torres was admitted to the...
Click2Houston.com
No serious injuries after ‘multiple physical altercations’ reported at Hightower High School, FBISD says
FORT BEND COUNTY – Hightower High School was placed on “hold” after officials with the Fort Bend Independent School District said multiple physical altercations happened on campus Friday afternoon. Officials said students and staff were held inside their rooms and designated areas until dismissal. The scheduled pep...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
Comments / 0