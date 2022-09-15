ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris County; man charged

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested Thursday night after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County. Albarran Margarito has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies with the constable’s office...
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK

Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
Three injured in semi crash

TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A robbery in northwest Houston overnight Saturday turned deadly after police say the victims tried chasing after their attackers. Authorities say the incident first began at a bar or club near Little York and I-45 in Spring Branch. That's where a group of men were hanging out in the parking lot when police say they were approached by three men, one of whom was armed with a rifle and robbed one of the other men of their necklace.
