Broncos sign former Eagles safety Anthony Harris to the practice squad

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Anthony Harris parted ways with the Eagles because he wanted an opportunity to join another team’s 53-man roster, and an injury in Denver could open things up.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that Harris has signed to the Broncos practice squad after the team placed star safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve.

The All-Pro safety suffered a quad injury in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks.

The Broncos promoted cornerback Essang Bassey from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Harris totaled 72 tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception in 14 starts with Philadelphia last season but was among the final roster cuts after the Eagles traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Best photos from Eagles 38-35 win over the Lions in Week 1

#Broncos#Practice Squad#American Football#The Denver Post#Ir#Lions
