kttn.com
North Central Missouri College Upward Bound program now accepting applications
The Upward Bound program housed at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, MO, is now recruiting and accepting participant applications. High School students from Chillicothe, Gallatin, Hamilton, Trenton, Jamesport Tri-County, and now Brookfield are invited to submit applications by working through their high school counselor. The deadline for Upward Bound applications is October 6th. Students will then be selected for a trial period beginning in November.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Richard Howard Shipley
Richard Shipley, 79, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Richard Howard Shipley was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on January 6, 1943, the son of Basil and Mabel (Colton) Shipley. The family moved to Unionville when Richard was an infant and he was reared in Unionville. Richard graduated from Unionville High School in 1961 and left the next day for Davenport, Iowa. There he met Nellie Dodd, and they were married in Davenport on May 23, 1964. Richard co-owned a Shell service station with his father-in-law but spent 30 years working for Oscar Mayer in Davenport. He returned to Unionville after he retired and soon opened Shipley Quick Lube in 1998. He owned that business until ill health caused him to close after over 20 years and thousands of cars serviced. Richard was an avid bass fisherman participating in Shriner-sponsored tournaments all over the Midwest. He once won a Charger Bass boat. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He had played football at UHS and continued to follow the Midgets. Richard lived a full life with joy and optimism. His family was the center of his life, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. He never missed a sporting event in which they participated. He loved to take family vacations, especially to Colorado. His family described him as “the best Dad ever” and he was a positive male role model. He had a great appetite for cheesecake, steaks, and Red Lobster. Richard’s jolly attitude was wonderful to be around and left a lasting influence on family and friends.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to hold program on Wingshooting near Trenton
The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a program on Effective Wingshooting near Trenton next month. An introduction to fundamentals will be given at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range on October 22nd from 9 am to 2:30 pm. The program will also include distance estimation, non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Harry Dwayne Campbell
Harry Dwayne Campbell, age 70, died peacefully in his home in Princeton, Missouri on September 14, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a decade-long courageous battle with cancer. Harry D. Campbell was born December 2nd, 1951, in Princeton, Missouri to John Ulysses Jr. and Neva Dee (Alley) Campbell. Harry...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Anita C. Robertson
Anita C. Robertson, 89, Lee’s Summit, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Lee’s Summit, MO. She was born on September 14, 1933, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Ira and Verna (Allen) Hendren. On November 7, 1975, she married James Robertson. He...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal
Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
kttn.com
Trenton Park Board informed Region 16 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament to be held in Trenton
The Trenton Park Board September 14th approved adding on to the press box at Griffin Field. North Central Missouri College Athletic Director Nate Gamet reported a Region 16 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament will be held in Trenton. He wanted to build on top of the current press box to make it bigger and nicer for broadcast media.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Education announces results of special meeting
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on September 14th approved the 2022-2023 Professional Development and Districtwide Evaluation plans. The 2022-2023 substitute teacher list was also approved as presented. After a closed session, the board voted to offer Shawna Hefley a paraprofessional position.
kchi.com
Military Helicopter Lands On CHS Practice Fields For Homecoming
A UH-60 Military Helicopter landed on the practice fields at Chillicothe High School this morning as part of the Top Gun theme for this year’s homecoming. High School students had the opportunity to view the helicopter during their lunch shifts. W-1 Matthew Hunt, who was a co-pilot in the...
kttn.com
Livingston County Steam and Gas Association to host “Old-Time Harvest Days” next week
The Livingston County Steam and Gas Association will start its Old-Time Harvest Days next week. The 35th annual event will be at the Livingston County Fairgrounds of Chillicothe September 23rd through 25th. A contest will be held for pre-1960 toys of all kinds. Cash prizes will be awarded for most...
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/13/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
August 15, LCSO began an investigation of reported animal abuse and neglect east of Chillicothe. With the cooperation of the land owner and a DVM it was determined the 30-year-old horse was in excellent condition and not being neglected. We appreciate everyone’s assistance on this. August 28 LCSO investigated...
kttn.com
Woman from Slater injured in rural Carroll County crash
A woman from Slater, Missouri was injured Thursday evening in a rural Carroll County accident. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson Freeman was flown by LifeFlight Eagle to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Freeman was driving southbound on County Road 281, at Highway 24, when her vehicle went off the...
kttn.com
Princeton announces Homecoming King and Queen candidates
Princeton High School has announced its Homecoming King and Queen candidates. They are seniors Carsey Brown and Jaden Finney, Makenzie Dunkin and Andrew Rhoades, and Elizabeth Grooms and Kenny Wright. Junior class attendants are Lexi Lawson and Evan Houck. Sophomore class attendants are Mia Covey and Ethan Rhoades. Freshmen class...
kttn.com
Livingston County to test voting equipment
Automatic voting equipment will be tested in Livingston County to comply with Missouri Statutes. Testing of absentee voting equipment will be in the County Clerk’s Office at the Livingston County Courthouse of Chillicothe on September 27th at 10 am. Testing of voting equipment will be on the first floor of the courthouse on November 2nd at 10 am.
kttn.com
Defibrillators now available to authorities at Grundy County Law Enforcement Center
The Trenton Police Department reports Northwest Health Services has provided new automated external defibrillators to the police department and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. The devices were obtained through the Rural Community Opioid Response Program Grant, which was provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration. AEDs will be issued...
kttn.com
Keytesville teenager on bicycle struck by pickup
A teenager on a bicycle was injured Thursday night in an accident on Highway 5, just south of Route UU at Keytesville. The 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The bicycle was struck in the rear...
kchi.com
Military Helicopter To Land At High School For Homecoming
As part of the Chillicothe High School Homecoming activities today, which includes a theme of “Top Gun Homecoming: Above the Clouds”, school officials announced a military helicopter will be landing on the practice field at 10:30 am. High School students will get the opportunity to view the helicopter...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
