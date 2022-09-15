ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Seagrove North Carolina Pottery

Below is an invite to secure your tickets to Potters Market on September 24th, but first let’s dig into the clay. North Carolina has the largest population of working potters in the United States. Seagrove North Carolina has an enormous range of pottery that decorate our homes and or live in museums on tour. Driving the mountainside searching for pottery that speaks to you could take two days, plus you get to breath the great outdoors on the way. Visiting these small pockets in Seagrove will allow you to speak with the artist. You don’t have to worry about Seagrove being like a beach-town that closes 5 months out of the year because art is available year around.
SEAGROVE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crash leaves thousands without power in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A crash in north Charlotte cut power for thousands of people along Statesville Road in Huntersville and caused delays to the morning commute on Friday. Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor began reporting on a dump truck that pulled down utility lines on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road around 5 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
STANFIELD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet

Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Meteorologists#Tropical Wave
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy