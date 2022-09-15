ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
theriver953.com

Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate

The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS

AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: One-time checks worth up to $250 will be sent out to millions next week

Virginians can expect a one-time direct tax rebate as early as Sept. 19, with the state's tax commission aiming to send over a million payments out by next weekend. The rebates, part of a larger bipartisan measure passed by the state earlier this year, aims to provide financial relief for eligible taxpayers who had tax liabilities last year. A tax liability is the amount of tax owed throughout the year minus any tax credits, deductions, or subtractions, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
royalexaminer.com

A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant

Efforts to convert the site of a former coal plant in King George County into a solar and storage facility are being rerouted to develop the parcels surrounding it for an emerging power source: a hydrogen plant. Clark Lemming, a Stafford-based land attorney representing Green Energy Ventures, LLC, told the...
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
ValueWalk

1 In 5 New Jerseyans Are Spending Their Savings Now To Lock In Lower Prices

1 in 5 New Jerseyans are spending their savings now to lock in lower prices, before inflation rises, finds study. While Covid dominated headlines for over two years, inflation has now superseded it as the main talking point among concerned Americans. For many, the mere mention of ‘inflation’ can cause a panic, as rising prices and stagnant incomes mean they can’t keep up with the cost of living.
BUSINESS

