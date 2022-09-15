Read full article on original website
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
Stimulus update: Hundreds of dollars will hit Virginia residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. New bill will soon bring hundreds of dollars to Virginia residents' bank accounts. This rebate check will be a great relief for Virginia state residents.
Here’s how to check if you qualify for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginia taxpayers may see a one-time tax rebate hit their bank accounts soon. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that about 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will be getting tax rebates this fall. Beginning Monday (Sept. 19), you can check if you qualify for the tax...
Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Tax rebate 2022: One-time checks worth up to $250 will be sent out in just two days
Virginians can expect a one-time direct tax rebate of up to $250 for single filers as early as this Monday, with the state's tax commission aiming to send over a million payments out by next weekend. The first round of rebates is expected to be released as early as Sept....
Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate — Do You Qualify?
Taxpayers in Virginia will soon be getting rebates from the state government thanks to a bipartisan bill passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. However, not everyone is eligible. Food...
AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
Tax rebate 2022: One-time checks worth up to $250 will be sent out to millions next week
Virginians can expect a one-time direct tax rebate as early as Sept. 19, with the state's tax commission aiming to send over a million payments out by next weekend. The rebates, part of a larger bipartisan measure passed by the state earlier this year, aims to provide financial relief for eligible taxpayers who had tax liabilities last year. A tax liability is the amount of tax owed throughout the year minus any tax credits, deductions, or subtractions, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
Virginians to receive one-time tax rebate worth up to $250 per person
ARLINGTON, Va. - Virginia taxpayers may soon have some extra money in the bank. It’s because earlier this year, lawmakers passed a law giving taxpayers a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers. In Richmond Tuesday, Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig...
Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval
Dominion has gotten final approval for a price hike that has Virginia residents paying an average of $15 more a month for electricity.
The 2022 Virginia General Election is almost here. Here are some dates you need to know.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 22, 2022. While most Virginians know that you'll be able to head to the polls to make your voice heard on November 8, there are other important dates to keep an eye out for ahead of the big day.
Virginia schools could soon change the way they treat transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released a new draft policy for the treatment of transgender students in the Commonwealth's public schools.
