Virginians can expect a one-time direct tax rebate as early as Sept. 19, with the state's tax commission aiming to send over a million payments out by next weekend. The rebates, part of a larger bipartisan measure passed by the state earlier this year, aims to provide financial relief for eligible taxpayers who had tax liabilities last year. A tax liability is the amount of tax owed throughout the year minus any tax credits, deductions, or subtractions, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO