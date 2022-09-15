ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

Related
ohio.edu

OHIO’s Fall Fairs provide students with job and internship opportunities

Following the success of the Accounting, Finance, and Business Career Fair on Sept. 7, Ohio University’s Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning will host four more fairs this fall to help provide students with job and internship opportunities. Bobcats will have the chance to connect and network with recruiters from across the country in various industries through in-person and virtual formats.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

COVID-19 vaccine/boosters, flu shots available to OHIO community

Ohio University students, faculty and staff have several opportunities to get the flu vaccine and/or the COVID 19 vaccine/booster in the coming weeks. COVID-19 vaccine/booster clinics on the Athens Campus. Ohio University and campus partners will be holding COVID-19 vaccine/booster clinics in the Heritage Community Clinic in Grosvenor West on...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Athens, OH
Society
City
Elmore, OH
City
Athens, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
denisonian.com

Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station

At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
GRANVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Wright
ohio.edu

Guidelines for University-owned vehicles

As the 2022-2023 academic year gets underway, Transportation and Parking Services, in conjunction with Enterprise Risk Management and Insurance, would like to share guidance pertaining to appropriate use and documentation requirements for the operation of University vehicles. The campus community is encouraged to carefully review University policy 47.001 and best...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Visiting nonfiction writer Kathy Fagan to read from her work on Oct. 13

The English Department's creative writing program will present visiting nonfiction writer poet Kathy Fagan giving a public reading of her work on Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Galbreath Chapel. Fagan is the author of six collections and co-founder of the MFA program at Ohio State University. Fagan’s visit to...
ATHENS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Minford Football Homecoming Queen and Court

The 2022 Minford High School Football Homecoming will be held Friday, September 16th. The Falcons will host the East Clinton Astro’s. The Pre-game Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30pm. Reigning over this year’s homecoming is Paige Martin, daughter of Rod and Kay Martin of Portsmouth. She will be escorted...
MINFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Ebony Bobcat Network#Ebn Breakfast#Distingui
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School

A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
HILLIARD, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Winter

ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Army
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle

HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy