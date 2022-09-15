Read full article on original website
Related
ohio.edu
OHIO’s Fall Fairs provide students with job and internship opportunities
Following the success of the Accounting, Finance, and Business Career Fair on Sept. 7, Ohio University’s Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning will host four more fairs this fall to help provide students with job and internship opportunities. Bobcats will have the chance to connect and network with recruiters from across the country in various industries through in-person and virtual formats.
An Ohio Magazine Yanked an LGBTQ+ Family From an Upcoming Cover Saying They Were “Political and Controversial”
The parent company has since apologized
ohio.edu
Ohio University Women's Club to host special event on Tuesday, Sept. 20
The Ohio University Women’s Club is excited to sign up new and returning members and announce its event schedule for the rest of 2022. All women who work at Ohio University are eligible to join the Ohio University Women’s Club. Those interested in joining are invited to the...
ohio.edu
COVID-19 vaccine/boosters, flu shots available to OHIO community
Ohio University students, faculty and staff have several opportunities to get the flu vaccine and/or the COVID 19 vaccine/booster in the coming weeks. COVID-19 vaccine/booster clinics on the Athens Campus. Ohio University and campus partners will be holding COVID-19 vaccine/booster clinics in the Heritage Community Clinic in Grosvenor West on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
denisonian.com
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station
At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
ohio.edu
Faculty and Staff Resource Fair and Immunization Clinic set for Sept. 28
Ohio University Human Resources will host a Faculty and Staff Resource Fair and Immunization Clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 28. All OHIO faculty and staff are invited to the event, which will be held in the Convocation Center on the Athens Campus from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Resource Fair...
RELATED PEOPLE
ohio.edu
Guidelines for University-owned vehicles
As the 2022-2023 academic year gets underway, Transportation and Parking Services, in conjunction with Enterprise Risk Management and Insurance, would like to share guidance pertaining to appropriate use and documentation requirements for the operation of University vehicles. The campus community is encouraged to carefully review University policy 47.001 and best...
ohio.edu
Visiting nonfiction writer Kathy Fagan to read from her work on Oct. 13
The English Department's creative writing program will present visiting nonfiction writer poet Kathy Fagan giving a public reading of her work on Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Galbreath Chapel. Fagan is the author of six collections and co-founder of the MFA program at Ohio State University. Fagan’s visit to...
WOUB
Nelsonville poised to collect more than $683,000 following long investigation
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The city of Nelsonville discovered it is owed more than $683,000, and this week the City Council approved a plan to get that money. This followed months of investigation by the city’s auditor into a large sum of money set aside for the city by Betty Johnson, a longtime resident who died in December 2007.
Minford Football Homecoming Queen and Court
The 2022 Minford High School Football Homecoming will be held Friday, September 16th. The Falcons will host the East Clinton Astro’s. The Pre-game Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30pm. Reigning over this year’s homecoming is Paige Martin, daughter of Rod and Kay Martin of Portsmouth. She will be escorted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County man Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Weapons and Impersonating an Officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Lancaster, Ohio, man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 18 months in prison for illegally possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony offense. David Scott Scofield, 58, was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $15,000 fine.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School
A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Winter
ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm and Dairy
Morgan Co Personal property and real estate auction. 145+ acres offered in 13 parcels, trailers, tractors, farm equipment, UTV and much more.
The auction will be held on location at 9280 N. Wilbur. Bush Road, Crooksville. From Zanesville take State Route. Bush Road or from McConnelsville take 669 north 9 miles. to left on Eppley Road to Wilbur Bush. Watch for RES signs. Auction by order of Steve and Brenda Wolfe –...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
Comments / 0