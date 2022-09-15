We have seen lots of changes in the market since the Federal Reserve started rapidly raising their funds rate earlier this year. The average 30-year mortgage has seen an increase from 3.41% in early January to 6.3% as of this writing. This has had a huge impact on sales volume, as buyers are more inclined to wait out the storm and hope for lower rates in the future before buying.

HATTERAS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO