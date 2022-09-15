Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
New health center coming to Roanoke Island
Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stormwater plan update underway for unincorporated Dare County
Dare County is currently updating its stormwater master plan, a document intended to identify critical project areas and potential mitigation measures to further guide resiliency efforts and reduce future environmental impacts in the unincorporated areas of Dare County. Residents or property owners in any of the following areas within Dare...
islandfreepress.org
Waterways Commission navigates new hurdles to schedule fall dredging in Hatteras Inlet
Absent emergency measures, bureaucratic snares could yet again hinder navigational safety in Hatteras Inlet, leaving members of the Dare County Waterways Commission worried about a lackluster fall fishing season because of poor channel conditions. At its first in-person meeting since the Coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, held Monday evening...
outerbanksvoice.com
N.C. 12 to return to off-season speed limits today
With peak travel season on the Outer Banks now over, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 on Thursday, September 15 in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties. On Thursday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe,...
islandfreepress.org
Coastal management staff to draft revised septic setbacks
State rules on where septic tanks can be located on oceanfront properties are likely to change in the coming months. The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission Thursday gave the green light to Division of Coastal Management Director Braxton Davis to move ahead with proposed changes to existing rules, including setbacks and permit requirements.
thecoastlandtimes.com
After modifications, Duck redevelopment project approved
Safety concerns and traffic congestion were again the major opposition points voiced during the September 7 Duck Town Council meeting against a redevelopment project at 1248 Duck Road. After an earlier Town Council rejection, modified plans to demolish the former Resort Realty real estate office building received a green light...
islandfreepress.org
Island Real Estate: Hatteras Island home sales and trends as of September 2022
We have seen lots of changes in the market since the Federal Reserve started rapidly raising their funds rate earlier this year. The average 30-year mortgage has seen an increase from 3.41% in early January to 6.3% as of this writing. This has had a huge impact on sales volume, as buyers are more inclined to wait out the storm and hope for lower rates in the future before buying.
Courthouse News Service
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
coastalreview.org
Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils
RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners approve housing agreements
The Dare County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved agreements on Tuesday, September 6 that will move affordable housing projects forward. The commissioners first approved a memorandum of agreement with Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. That agreement spells out the terms of the project to build 100 housing units split between two parcels. Accompanying the agreement are a conditional commitment letter and a ground lease.
WITN
outerbanksvoice.com
In survey, 89% say Dare lacks affordable housing
Drug and alcohol concerns also prominent in responses. The results of a survey of county residents in the newly released Dare County 2021-2022 Community Health Needs Assessment reveal overwhelming concerns about affordable housing in the county and identify drug and alcohol misuse as a major issue. Overall, 88.6% of the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH police confirm two dead in murder-suicide
The Kill Devil Hills Police have issued this press release at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 concerning a murder-suicide the previous afternoon. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Dare County Communications (911) received a call concerning a shooting that had just occurred on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals who had been fatally shot at a residence in the 200 block of Burns Drive.
