Read full article on original website
Related
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
kiwaradio.com
Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon
Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
kiwaradio.com
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $675,000
Rare opportunity: Plymouth County acreage on hard surface road just off C 80. This property will please all types of buyers: Car collectors, lots of toys, shop area and a home with lots of living spaces!. Let's start with the exterior updates: 2009 4 additional garage stalls were added to the garage, extra deep. That wasn't enough space so an additional 20x28 shop was added to the garage. At that time new shingles were installed. The entire 1.7 acres is sprinkled. All new Andersen windows and exterior doors 2014. 27x32 Trex deck installed 2015. New vinyl fence installed 2021. Don't miss the gazebo: 14 x 24 built in 2008, has heat/AC unit, window treatments. The House: Living and entertaining spaces for all. Formal living and formal dining rooms, both with French doors. Entry way with wood floors opens to the formal areas. Kitchen was reconfigured in 2010, adding some new cabinets, Corian counters new appliances, GE profile, wood floors and buffet area. Kitchen opens to the family room, vaulted, fireplace with access to the trex deck area. Master bedroom bath updated 2014 with custom cherry cabinets, Spider marble on jet tub and has tile shower, glass door, heated floor & towel rack. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window & WIC. Main bath also updated: new floor, vanity, ceramic tile, washer/dryer combo. Two more bedrooms on main floor and 4x6 half bath, wood floor. Lower level finished 2003: Options of 2 more bedrooms, office, full bath (whirlpool, shower, tile floor) 2 family room areas, one could be a theater room. Second laundry room is in lower level. Two heat pumps 2013 & 2017, zone heat. Ducts cleaned 2020. Two water heaters, newer pressure tank. Motor and pump to the well 2017. Whole house water filtration system. Wired for central vac. Wired for generator. REC. Plymouth County taxes. Security system, cameras and audio in place. Radon system See additional feature sheet for more specifics about this amazing property!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Baler Destroyed By Fire Near May City Tuesday Morning
May City, Iowa– A piece of farm implement was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, near May City. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 11:50 a.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a baler on fire at 6610 240th Street, one mile southwest of May City.
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee Apartments Damaged by Fire
A couple of apartments in a Cherokee complex were damaged by fire this past weekend. The Cherokee Fire Department was called to the complex at 410 East Bow Drive. According to the department, a two-story multi-family dwelling was found to be in flames upon their arrival. The fire caused damage in another room as well as the attic, and wound up spreading to the exterior of the building.
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
kicdam.com
Adult Drug Court a Go in Clay and Dickinson Counties
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An adult drug court program has been approved in Clay and Dickinson Counties, and two officials involved were at the last Clay County Board of Supervisors meeting to talk about it. Clay County Attorney Travis Johnson told the supervisors the main reason for the program...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
wheelherald.com
MURRAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE: CAR REMOVED FROM LAKE SARAH
On Monday August 29th the Murray County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local fisherman of a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah. On Tuesday August 30th, Murray County Deputies responded to the location provided by the fisherman. Murray County Deputies used a tow-able side scan sonar unit and confirmed the fisherman’s report of a vehicle in the Lake. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Dept. Dive team to respond and inspect the vehicle. Later in the evening, the dive team arrived on scene. Divers went down and searched the vehicle to ensure the vehicle was un-occupied, check for signs of criminal activity, and retrieve identifiable information from the vehicle. The divers did not locate any signs of the vehicle being occupied or any signs of criminal activity, and retrieved a license plate from the vehicle. Murray County Deputies tied a buoy off to the vehicle to mark the location.
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Gravestones reveal history
Few people are aware of the Greenwood Cemetery located about seven miles from Sheldon and a mile southwest of Matlock. Most people call it the Matlock Cemetery. Head west of Matlock on a paved road called B14 in Grant Township in Sioux County and then turn south on a gravel road until you see a grove of trees on the east side of the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Sioux City Journal
Suspects chased through corn and bean fields by Osceola County Deputies
SIBLEY, Iowa — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found their way into corn and bean fields on Wednesday while attempting to make a traffic stop. According to a release from the law enforcement agency, a deputy, on routine patrol in Sibley, saw a 1998 GMC Yukon being driven by 20-year-old Brandon Martin Collins also of Sibley.
stormlakeradio.com
Wanted Pocahontas Man Apprehended in Palo Alto County
A Pocahontas man who was wanted by authorities in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas was arrested last Friday, September 9th on a warrant for violating probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
Comments / 0