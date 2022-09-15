Read full article on original website
Body found near O'Neal Lane identified, death being investigated as homicide, EBRSO says
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating as a homicide the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found Thursday morning near O'Neal Lane, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Authorities discovered Erion Franklin dead from a suspected gunshot wound in a courtyard in the 3000 block of...
Pedestrian Killed in East Baton Rouge Parish Crash
Baton Rouge – On September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Woman walking on shoulder of Siegen Lane dies after getting hit by car; investigation ongoing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that occurred Friday morning, Sept. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Danisha Jackson, 24, of Baton Rouge. They said the crash happened on Siegen Lane near Cloverland Avenue. LSP said it started investigating the deadly crash a little after 9 a.m.
Woman shot to death inside vehicle on Government Street early Friday, police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death near Mid City early Friday. UPDATE: LSU student shot and killed in vehicle on Government Street early Friday morning. Authorities said the woman was shot inside of her vehicle around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of...
1-year-old killed in fatal crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road, police say
A Wednesday morning crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road left a one-year-old child dead, according to Louisiana State Police. Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-12 at about 7:15 a.m. when one struck the rear end of the other for reasons still unknown, said police. Benjamin DeLaune, the infant, of Livingston was properly restrained in the front car but sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
Person killed while walking along Siegen Lane Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A person was killed near Siegen Lane Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Louisiana State Police Troopers say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Siegen Lane. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that Danisha Jackson, 24, was walking south on LA 3246 along the grassy shoulder while a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading south in the right lane.
Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49
Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
EBRSO: Man found shot to death near O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified a body found near O’Neal Lane Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said the body of Erion Franklin, 20, was found in the 3000 block of Yorkfield Drive at around 6:25 a.m. Investigators said Franklin was found lying in a courtyard area with a gunshot wound.
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Livingston 1-year-old killed in crash on I-12 in Tangipahoa
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A toddler is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. LSP says the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 14 near Pumpkin Center Road. A 2006 GMC Sierra struck the back of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound in the left lane, officials say.
Victim of deadly shooting found near O’Neal Lane; EBRSO investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Sept. 15, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Erion Franklin, 20. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call around 6:25...
Pedestrian killed when car veers off Siegen Lane near Cloverland Avenue
A pedestrian was killed Friday morning when a car veered off of Siegen Lane at Cloverland Avenue and hit him, State Police said. A 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Siegen in the right lane when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the roadway and hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene, according to a news release.
Cause of BR house fire ruled arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson case at a vacant home on Kentucky Street. Firefighters responded to the home just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, and found flames coming through the roof. The fire was out within 30 minutes. BRFD...
Two chemical barges collided in Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Plaquemine on Friday night
PLAQUEMINE - Two chemical barges reportedly collided in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Friday night. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Saturday morning that the two vessels collided in the water by mile marker 43.5, near Jack Miller's Landing, the night before. The U.S. Coast Guard told...
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Victim in critical condition after collapsing in MLK Jr. Drive store from gunshot wounds
One man was critically injured after a shooting on Fitzgerald Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday afternoon, the Lafayette Police Department said. The man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street while running from his home to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim collapsed in the store and people present called 911, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said.
