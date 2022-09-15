It began before he was even born: Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother drank alcohol and abused drugs while he was still in the womb.At the age of five, his adoptive father suddenly collapsed and died in front of him in the family home.In his teenage years, he was allegedly bullied by his brother and sexually abused by a so-called “trusted peer”.At 19, he became an orphan when his adoptive mother died from pneumonia. And just three months later, he murdered 17 innocent students and staff in a shooting rampage at his former high school.“Without any one of those problems, it may...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO