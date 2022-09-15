ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Protester During Mind-Numbing Gun Argument

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared to kick a protester outside the Capitol on Thursday during a heated exchange about gun violence in America. The firearm-loving lawmaker was confronted by members of Gen Z activist group Voters of Tomorrow after leaving a news conference. In a clip shared by Greene on Twitter, the elected Republican official appears to kick one of the protesters walking in front of her. “Excuse me,” Greene says as she apparently steps on demonstrator Marianna Pecora’s foot. Greene then appears to say “Excuse me,” a second time before appearing to deliberately kick Pecora. “Oh my God,”...
americanmilitarynews.com

Mother fatally shoots home intruder to protect 2 kids

A mother in Milwaukee, Wis., jumped out of the shower, grabbed her gun and fatally shot a home intruder on Monday after hearing her children screaming in the next room. The mother, whose identity has not been released, said she was in the shower when she heard her 12 and 14-year-old children screaming in the next room, according to TMJ4 on Wednesday. She immediately jumped out of the shower and, while dripping wet, grabbed her firearm from her bedroom.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking gun control activist as she confronts her over mass shootings

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick a young gun control activist outside the Capitol when the pro-gun Republican was confronted about mass shootings in the US.Ms Greene also asked another activist questioning her about gun safety to move to another country.A video posted by Ms Greene on Twitter on Thursday showed activists from the advocacy group “Voters of Tomorrow” questioning the Republican lawmaker about gun violence after a press conference.“These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools,” Ms Greene tweeted. “You have to be an...
People

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Young Activist During Confrontation About Gun Safety: Video

In a video posted to Twitter, the 18-year-old woman is seemingly kicked by Greene and told to get out of the way An 18-year-old activist is claiming that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked her during a recent confrontation over gun violence. Marianna Pecora, who is a member of Gen Z–led civic group Voters for Tomorrow, told The Washington Post how the situation unraveled from her point of view. "We were walking sort of as a group because we were having a conversation. I would say we were having what I would consider to...
The Independent

'Poisoned' in the womb, untreated conditions and orphaned: Nikolas Cruz had a horror start to life but does it matter in trial?

It began before he was even born: Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother drank alcohol and abused drugs while he was still in the womb.At the age of five, his adoptive father suddenly collapsed and died in front of him in the family home.In his teenage years, he was allegedly bullied by his brother and sexually abused by a so-called “trusted peer”.At 19, he became an orphan when his adoptive mother died from pneumonia. And just three months later, he murdered 17 innocent students and staff in a shooting rampage at his former high school.“Without any one of those problems, it may...
People

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
102.5 The Bone

Mother charged in drowning deaths of her 3 children

NEW YORK — A New York City mother police said is suspected of drowning her three children while in the throes of a postpartum breakdown is now facing homicide charges. The mother, 30-year-old Erin Merdy, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, according to the New York Police Department. For each victim, she is charged with murder, murder with depraved indifference to human life and murder of a victim under 11 years old, officials said.
The Independent

Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice

Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent.But on Saturday, Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun fatally struck Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according to local authorities.Lucas now faces a murder charge after crime scene technicians said they disproved his initial claim that the shots ricocheted off the dish. The “pristine” bullet could not have deflected off the target before reaching Tate’s chest, officials determined. The only way she could have been struck,...
legalreader.com

The Ultimate Guide to Win Your Child Custody Case

Parents with sole custody can also make decisions about their child regarding medical care, religion, schooling, extracurricular activities, and more. There’s nothing more important than quality time with your children. Because of this, custody battles can be one of the most challenging battles parents face during the divorce. If you’re ready to file for divorce or you’ve already done that, perhaps you want to know how you can win your custody case. Luckily, we’ve provided some tips to guide you along the process.
