Environment

Cool rain and storm chances and 60’s to low 70’s

By Jeff Roper
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
It's going to be cooler and rainy with storms moving in mainly for mountains this afternoon around 2-4pm today. Chances increase into the evening for the valley with some significant storms overnight.   Highs will drop into the 70's and 60-65 degrees for Jackson today.  Winds will be SW 5-12mph and more intense around storms.  70% chance of thunderstorms and not far from that Friday.

Our weather pattern will remain cool for the weekend with temps dropping even further, into the 60's for the valley.  Grab the rain coats, jackets, old shoes and let the kids splash in the puddles but stay clear of outdoor areas in lightning and storms.  it will be a cold rain at times.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

