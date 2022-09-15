Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Made in China? Why Chinese Components Were Found Inside the F-35
Despite the embarrassing nature of the component’s sourcing, given the increasing tensions between the United States and China, the risk, it seems, to the F-35 program is low to none. Though the alloy for an engine component did originate in China, there is likely no risk to the warplane.
US bans ‘advanced tech’ firms from building facilities in China for a decade
US technology firms that receive government funding will be banned from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for a decade, the Biden administration has announced, as it outlined plans to increase domestic production of semiconductors. The requirements come under the US government’s near-$53bn (£46bn) plan to scale up...
rigzone.com
China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports
China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
The U.N. Tells the E.U. That Green Energy Goals Are Worth Freezing to Death Over
A United Nations (U.N.) commissioner said this week that the long-term climate crisis is more important than Europe's immediate energy needs. As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, the European Union (E.U.) adopted plans intended to lower the continent's reliance on carbon-producing energy. "The fossil fuel economy has reached its limits," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the E.U.'s executive body, declared last year.
rigzone.com
Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis
Norway and its gas producers are willing to negotiate with the European Union in order to resolve the continent’s energy crisis. “We are not closing any doors for any kind of dialogue or contact,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters in Oslo Thursday. “It’s not in Norway’s interest that we have extraordinary gas price hikes. We are ready to listen to the companies and see whatever role we can play.”
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
American Ethanol Factories Are Dirtier Than Oil Refineries
It's widely understood that the mining, refinery, and transportation of lithium, which is critical for the production of all-electric cars, among other factors, can often have a greater long-term impact on the environment than traditional gasoline. EVs are not a universal fix for our environmental challenges, which is why the automotive industry is also looking at hydrogen and other so-called sustainable fuels. One of the quick fixes often proposed is the use of ethanol fuel in place of regular gasoline, but it's not as simple as it looks. In fact, ethanol could be even worse than gasoline in the long run, according to research from Reuters.
2 Diesel Defeat Suppliers Fined $10 Million by EPA
The EPA just fined two Detroit companies over $10 million for making and installing diesel defeat systems. The post 2 Diesel Defeat Suppliers Fined $10 Million by EPA appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Local Armenians protest U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan's military forces
People supporting Armenia demonstrated outside the Azerbaijani Consulate in L.A.
Car electrification unlikely to erase market for ethanol, says producer
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The global movement by governments and automakers to boost electrification of cars does not mean ethanol will be dead as a product, according to an executive of one of the world's largest producers of the biofuel.
nationalinterest.org
On Energy Policy, All-of-the-Above Is the Only Sensible Choice
The reduction of CO2 emissions should not come at the price of putting America’s energy industry in a straitjacket. President Joe Biden needs to rethink his energy-climate-prosperity paradigm. His current thinking holds that the U.S. fossil fuel industry needs to be restrained because its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are causing imminent and catastrophic damage to the Earth. His solution is to hamstring the fossil fuel industry while pushing a government-financed accelerated transition to renewables. That is neither the way toward a reliable energy supply nor reduced emissions. Instead, the new paradigm should be an expansive “all-of-the-above” energy policy that promotes the growth of all American energy sources: fossil, solar, wind, nuclear, hydro, geothermal, and more.
US News and World Report
China and India Among SCO States Urging 'Balance' in Climate Approach
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation called for a "balance" between reducing carbon emissions and allowing poorer states to catch up with economically developed countries in a joint statement on climate change adopted on Friday. In the statement, the heads of some of the world's biggest...
Forests make a comeback as African governments look to grow their carbon market
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — In villages dotted across the African continent, locals living in once-heavily forested regions are starting to find their land in high demand. In Kenya’s Gazi Bay, arguably the continent’s most famous mangrove restoration project, thousands of trees have been planted thanks to nearly a decade of concerted efforts to offset carbon dioxide released by faraway governments and companies seeking to improve their climate credentials. The initiative was one of Africa’s first steps into the carbon market, where credits to emit greenhouse gases can be bought or sold.
Deep Sea Mining About to Start in Pacific Not 'Sustainable at Any Level'
Deep sea mining involves scouring the seabed with machines for concentration of important or valuable minerals, such as manganese.
SFGate
Cease-fire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan held Thursday following two days of fighting that killed 176 soldiers from both sides. Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said the truce brokered thanks to international mediation took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A previous cease-fire that Russia brokered Tuesday had quickly failed.
Rising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says
MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Skyrocketing energy bills will likely force European telecoms operators to delay plans for 5G rollout, the head of Vodafone Italian operations said on Friday.
U.S. climate envoy Kerry calls on African nations to help curb emissions
DAKAR, Sept 15 (Reuters) - African nations must help combat climate change and halt a rise in temperatures that is hitting crop yields and causing flooding and drought in the region, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a conference in Senegal's capital on Thursday.
E.U. lawmakers advance plan to ban products linked to deforestation
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have backed a proposal for a law that would ban the sale in the 27-nation bloc of agriculture products linked to the destruction of forests. MEPs gathered on Tuesday in Strasbourg, France, supported and strengthened a plan from the EU’s executive arm with...
insideevs.com
NIO's First Battery Swap Station Manufactured In Europe, Heads To Germany
NIO's preparations for geographical expansion are progressing in Europe, where soon the first battery swap stations will be deployed in several new countries. The NIO Power Europe Plant in Hungary already started operations and recently the first locally produced battery swap station rolled off the production line. The modular station...
