ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Russian teachers have reportedly been asked to give up a part of their salaries and donate it to Russian soldiers invading Ukraine

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeqUH_0hwYjEM500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xfqD_0hwYjEM500
Russian soldiers in St. Petersburg on August 25.

Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Russian teachers have been asked to give part of their salaries to soldiers invading Ukraine.
  • A teacher at one of the schools told Important Stories they were given flyers to apply to donate.
  • The teachers are unsure where their money will be spent.

Russian teachers have been asked to give up part of their salaries and donate it to Russian soldiers invading Ukraine, but they're unsure what the funds will be spent on, Important Stories, a Russian news outlet, reported.

At a teachers meeting at the beginning of the school year for Moscow regional schools, teachers were encouraged to donate 3,000 rubles, or about $50, each to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, a teacher at one of the schools told Important Stories .

"We were told that over there [at the front] they have no pants and socks," the teacher, whose name has been kept anonymous for security purposes, said. "It was obvious that our headmistress felt uncomfortable talking about it. She said she had to say that and understood our concerns, but we also had to understand the situation: 'These are our citizens, our soldiers.'"

Teachers were each given a flyer , obtained by Important Stories and translated by Insider, to apply to donate to the Russian troops.

"Please withhold funds in the amount of _____ from my salary for September 2022 and transfer them to the charitable foundation 'Cultural Development of the Youth of Podolsk' for support of soldiers of the Russian Federation, taking part in a special military operation on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic and Ukraine," the form reads.

The teacher told Important Stories that only 50% of the staff at their school applied to donate to the soldiers.

Russian soldiers, meanwhile, have been fleeing villages disguised as locals amid Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in its Kharkiv region , The Washington Post and Financial Times reported Sunday. In some towns, Russian troops left behind so much ammo that Ukraine was struggling to handle it all , an unidentified Ukrainian soldier from an intelligence unit told The Telegraph .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday Ukraine had retaken about 1,500 square miles of Ukraine from Russia.

According to Important Stories, the teachers are unsure what their money will be spent on, with no guidance as to what the "Cultural Development of the Youth of Podolsk" supports.

A journalist at Important Stories wrote to one of the reported founders of the foundation asking where the money would go specifically.

"At the moment, the city administration is negotiating with the competent state authorities about how, where and to whom" to transfer the money, Dmitry Nikolaev responded. "Once this has been decided, the purchase and shipment/delivery will take place."

Nikolaev added, according to Important Stories, that once the goods were shipped, the city would notify everyone who donated.

Thirty-three Russian regions have pledged 4.8 billion rubles, Important Stories reported, but the military expert Pavel Luzin said it wouldn't be enough.

"Now the practice will expand," he told Important Stories, "because there isn't much money in the budget."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 477

Lynn Wilson
2d ago

Putin and his Oligards have all the money and he wants working people to give up their money. I pray Ukraine prevails and the Russian people see what their country is doing to them

Reply(114)
162
delash
2d ago

A war that shouldn't have been ...in the year 2022. Russia needs a new leader and a new mindset...to focus on Russia ..not grabbing other people's territory.

Reply(4)
110
Donna R Lewis
2d ago

Teachers to give rubles for Russian soldiers to what? To destroy more schools and kill more children in Ukraine. ? Putin & his Oligarchs have $billions of rubles to give to soldiers ..

Reply(16)
46
Related
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russian Soldiers#Getty Images Russian#Important Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Business Insider

615K+
Followers
40K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy