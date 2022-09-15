US stocks fall as jobless claims drop and railroad union deal averts strike

US stocks slipped in Thursday morning trades as investors digested a slate of news and economic data.

Jobless claims fell for a fifth straight week to 213,000, below economist estimates for 227,000.

Meanwhile, a deal was struck with railroad unions to avoid a shutdown of freight train travel.

US stocks moved lower in Thursday trades despite solid economic data and a resolution to the railroad union disputes.

Weekly jobless claims fell for a fifth straight week last week to 213,000. That's below economist estimates for 227,000 in jobless claims, and it's a sign that the labor market remains strong as businesses look to fill empty positions.

Separately, concerns of a railroad strike were averted on Thursday after President Joe Biden announced that unions struck a deal with their respective railroad companies.

A potential strike of long-haul freight rail would have been devastating to the economy, as railroads are responsible for moving about 25% of the economy's goods. Estimates suggested that a railroad strike would cost the US economy $2 billion per day.

