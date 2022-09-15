ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks fall as jobless claims drop and railroad union deal averts strike

By Matthew Fox
 2 days ago
  • US stocks slipped in Thursday morning trades as investors digested a slate of news and economic data.
  • Jobless claims fell for a fifth straight week to 213,000, below economist estimates for 227,000.
  • Meanwhile, a deal was struck with railroad unions to avoid a shutdown of freight train travel.

US stocks moved lower in Thursday trades despite solid economic data and a resolution to the railroad union disputes.

Weekly jobless claims fell for a fifth straight week last week to 213,000. That's below economist estimates for 227,000 in jobless claims, and it's a sign that the labor market remains strong as businesses look to fill empty positions.

Separately, concerns of a railroad strike were averted on Thursday after President Joe Biden announced that unions struck a deal with their respective railroad companies.

A potential strike of long-haul freight rail would have been devastating to the economy, as railroads are responsible for moving about 25% of the economy's goods. Estimates suggested that a railroad strike would cost the US economy $2 billion per day.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Thursday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities:

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.94% to $86.76 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 2.06% to $92.16.
  • Gold fell 0.88% to $1,694.10 per ounce. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.45%.
  • Bitcoin was trading mostly flat, hovering around $20,070.

