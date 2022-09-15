ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, September 16. Abilene Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 17)
LUBBOCK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 4 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week three of the 2022 season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Tyler Legacy 3 @ Texas High 27 – FINAL Longview 56 @ Lufkin 7 – FINAL Independence 24 @ Pittsburg 13 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Rose
texashsfootball.com

Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show

The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
WIMBERLEY, TX
ValleyCentral

Sept. 15 HS Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fourth of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games in the Rio Grande Valley. In District 15-5A Division I play, Vela hammered McAllen Memorial 63-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Mustangs are now 1-3. Final Scores: Vela 63, McAllen Memorial […]
MCALLEN, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Lake View defeated Lubbock 35-21 Friday Central defeated Belton 35-12 Brady defeated Dublin 62-42 Ozona defeated Grape Creek 34-2 Water Valley defeated Odessa Compass 34-0 Miles defeated Winters 56-12 Wall […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitewater#Rhodes#Star 48#American Football#Brownwoodnews Com#Ingram

Comments / 0

Community Policy