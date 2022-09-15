ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

2 More Railroad Unions Agree to New Carrier Contract

Another 6,000 rail workers will soon vote to ratify terms of a new contract that’s good through 2024, as carriers and unions chip away at a nearly three-year collective bargaining dispute. Two more unions said Friday they’ve struck tentative agreements with the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), the group negotiating on behalf of carriers, that will now go before workers for a vote.  The agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA) involve about 6,000 workers. They join the more than 5,000 workers whose unions struck tentative deals with employers earlier this week.  “Our members...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?

Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads
The Conversation U.S.

Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Conversation U.S.

Lengthy railroad workers strike could be devastating, as trains play a central role in keeping US economy on track

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. An impending railroad strike will likely change that. Unless an agreement is reached by close of business on Sept. 15, 2022 – or the Biden administration forces negotiations to continue – freight rail activity in the U.S. could quickly grind to a halt as tens of thousands of railroad workers prepare to walk off their jobs. At least one union has already declared it plans to go on strike beginning Sept. 29. Even before a possible work stoppage, some...
TRAFFIC
ConsumerAffairs

Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike

The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy