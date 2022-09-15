Read full article on original website
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Deaf Dog's Excitement After Being Woken Up by Owner During Nap Melts Hearts
A deaf dog named Boo has melted hearts on social media after a video of her reacting with excitement to being woken up by her owner went viral. In the clip shared on TikTok on Thursday, the dog's owner, who goes by the username Boothedeafboxer, can be seen gently waking up the boxer with a pat on the shoulder before waving at her, and the dog reacted with excitement, waving its tail.
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches
Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Tulsa SPCA in need of “urgent support” after owner surrenders 34 dogs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa SPCA said they were recently asked to assist law enforcement with a case where there was a large number of small dogs in one home. The owner willingly surrendered all dogs, and Tulsa SPCA said they agreed to accept the dogs into their program. Now,...
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
This starving, skeletal dog was close to death when it was discovered in the home of its deceased owner
Seb, an 11-year-old rough-haired collie, was found starving to death. He was so poorly that the vets had serious doubts that he was going to make it. But thanks to the fantastic care he received, he is now living his best life with a nurse who helped with his miraculous recovery.
Devastated Cat Who Was Returned to the Shelter Without His Brothers Breaks Our Hearts
Fair warning, you're going to need a tissue for this story. A Florida animal shelter, known on TikTok as @humanebroward, had three sibling cats brought in together. Luckily, all three were adopted together. So you'd think a happy ending, right? Think again. The family that adopted all three cats ended...
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
