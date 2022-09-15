ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ANIMALS
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
Newsweek

Deaf Dog's Excitement After Being Woken Up by Owner During Nap Melts Hearts

A deaf dog named Boo has melted hearts on social media after a video of her reacting with excitement to being woken up by her owner went viral. In the clip shared on TikTok on Thursday, the dog's owner, who goes by the username Boothedeafboxer, can be seen gently waking up the boxer with a pat on the shoulder before waving at her, and the dog reacted with excitement, waving its tail.
PETS
Newsweek

Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dog#Pet Owners#Yarn#Horse#Canadian#Australian#Mango#Abchobart#Wheatland
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday

SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Upworthy

Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy