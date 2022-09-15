ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Free concert to be held at Midwest City park

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjvNl_0hwYhYgx00

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for something fun to do that won’t break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.

The ‘Rockin Regional’ will take place on Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park.

Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible

Organizers say visitors can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers to enjoy live music by Hunter Thomas and Black Water Bridge.

Several food trucks will also be available at the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

Norman seeks to create a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman is seeking to create a business improvement district. The city wants to bring more curb appeal to downtown Norman, but some business owners said they are not on board. "It's offensive. I've owned this property since 2003, I've taken care of it. As you can...
yukonprogressnews.com

Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon

Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midwest City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Edmond, OK
Midwest City, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Midwest City, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#City Park#Nexstar Media Inc
blackchronicle.com

Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
WARR ACRES, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
405magazine.com

7 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 15-18

This weekend is full of concerts, Disney characters, fair food, festivals and more. Save room in your schedules and stomachs for all the sweet treats offered at these exciting events. Adult Night at Mix-Tape | September 15. If you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital

 A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash.  According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
DUNCAN, OK
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy