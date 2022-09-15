Free concert to be held at Midwest City park

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for something fun to do that won’t break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.

The ‘Rockin Regional’ will take place on Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park.

Organizers say visitors can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers to enjoy live music by Hunter Thomas and Black Water Bridge.

Several food trucks will also be available at the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.