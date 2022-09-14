Read full article on original website
From Rogue One to Andor: Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly Share What Most Surprised Them About Prequel Series
Set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney+’s Andor finds both Diego Luna and Genevieve O’Reilly revisiting roles they played before. Luna headlines the live-action Star Wars series as the titular Cassian Andor, whom audiences first met in 2016’s Rogue One, while O’Reilly played Mon Mothma in both Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One (as well as voiced the character in a few animated offerings). But whereas Rogue One introduced Cassian as an experienced intelligence officer within the Rebel alliance, Andor will fill in a whole lotta blanks about how he came to...
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
