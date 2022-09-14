ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Everyone is having the same reaction to Ozzy Osbourne fleeing America over the gun violence epidemic

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife of four decades, Sharon Osbourne, are officially headed back to England after spending over two decades living in the United States. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published over the weekend — mostly focusing on the Osbourne’s health problems and burgeoning comeback — the couple revealed their plans to move back to the UK in February. Currently, their Los Angeles mansion (not the same one where their hit MTV reality series The Osbournes was previously filmed) is on the market for $18 million while contractors make necessary upgrades to their 120-year-old, 350-acre estate Buckinghamshire estate.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Ozzy Osbourne
Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s NFL halftime performance

The day before he released his new album Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne helped kick off the Los Angeles Rams’ season at SoFi Stadium by performing the halftime show – and now it’s online for all to enjoy. The Prince Of Darkness unleashed his new record’s title-track...
The Judas Priest Album That Shocked Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens

Tim "Ripper" Owens isn't slowing down, 25 years after his stint in Judas Priest began. Among his recent projects was a reunion with longtime bandmate K.K. Downing for last year's KK's Priest album. He's also completed a second LP with Held Hostage, the upstate New York hard-rock group helmed by lead guitarist and founder Tom Collier.
