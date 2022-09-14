For the fourth time this week, Specialized Investigations Division detectives have arrested a Nashville student for electronically threatening violence. This morning, detectives went to Hillwood High School and arrested a 14-year-old girl for creating a post on Instagram threatening to shoot up the school. The student was identified with the assistance of Instagram. She was taken to Juvenile Court and charged with threatening mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO