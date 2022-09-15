Read full article on original website
THATS MR ASSHOLE
1d ago
looks like a real pablo escobar major bust . big deal you got a nickle and dime hustler struggling to even make a car payment you put this stuff out their like you caught ted bundy or something
Reply
6
Related
Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Handgun From Three St. Mary's County Residences During Drug Bust
A monthlong investigation led to police making a massive drug bust in Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced. California resident Tercell Javon Blackiston, 34, is facing multiple charges following the execution of search and seizure warrants at three residences he used to allegedly store and distribute cocaine in St. Mary’s County, officials said.
Bay Net
Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
Bay Net
Police Arrest Man Charged In 2021 Fatal Impaired Driving Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man who was indicted this week in connection to a fatal four-vehicle crash that killed two people last year in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, Kevin Eugene Luther, 42, of Lexington Park, Maryland was indicted on Tuesday by a...
sungazette.news
Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at 10:54 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired into a building. Upon arrival, deputies discovered numerous shell casings and damage...
Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
Fredericksburg man arrested, accused of making numerous fake 911 calls to law enforcement in Northern Virginia
Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested a man whom they say was connected to a series of fake 911 calls and threats in the city of Fredericksburg and other areas in Northern Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Reckless Endangerment' Suspect Apprehended In St. Mary's County (UPDATED)
Police activity has been confirmed near a busy St. Mary’s County business park. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to avoid the area of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park as they conduct a reckless endangerment investigation. An alert was issued by the agency at...
Bay Net
New Explosives Detection Canine Team Graduates
MARYLAND– The Office of the State Fire Marshal added a new member to its roster today. K-9 “Paulie” and her partner, Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Chris McIntyre, graduated from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives National Canine Division Training Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
Bay Net
Collision Involving A Motorcycle In Tall Timbers Under Investigation
TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On September 15, 2022, at 3:47 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Piney Point Road and Tall Timbers Road in Tall Timbers, for the reported collision involving a motorcycle. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Target Store
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3:40 pm, the suspect placed an Amazon Fire tablet in his backpack and left the California Target store without paying for it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUSA
Police: Woman arrested after calling police following argument with 11-year-old
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a woman who called 911 after a fight with an 11-year-old family member. That woman is now facing strangulation charges. According to a report from the Prince William County Police Department, the incident unfolded at the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Suspect charged with malicious wounding in Woodbridge domestic incident
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man accused of the malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer in a domestic incident.
fox5dc.com
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
Police search for Virginia man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew
Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say
A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said. Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County. Troopers...
Man Charged With Murder After Beating An Elderly Victim To Death In Beltsville Parking Lot
A man captured on video fatally beating an elderly man in a Beltsville parking lot has been arrested after the manner of death of the victim was officially ruled a homicide, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, was captured on surveillance video assaulting Johnny Lee Shepard, 87, in a residential parking...
DC Woman Arrested After Being Found Armed With Blood-Soaked Knife
A Washington D.C. woman has been arrested after police found her armed with a knife covered in blood, authorities say. Trayanna Huntley, 30, was taken into custody following reports of a stabbing after a stabbing victim checked herself into the hospital around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
Comments / 7