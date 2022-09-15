In an interview with The Sports Courier, Anthony Bowens spoke about his goals in AEW, including becoming the company’s first gay champion. Here are highlights:. On The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory at AEW All Out: “We knew that we had a lot of support going into the PPV and we knew this would probably be the sleeper match of the PPV. It ended up exceeding, I guess, everyone’s expectations. It’s a good lesson for a lot of the fans who like to whine and complain about things because all I heard throughout the entire week was ‘there’s no build to this. It’s gonna suck.’ We’re professionals. Allow us to do our job. We did it really, really well. We expected a really good reaction but at that moment when they started chanting, ‘oh scissor me Daddy’, I think if you watch the match even Swerve kind of got caught off guard too.”

