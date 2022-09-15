Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 100 block of EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg. Cash was stolen. Value of $4,500. 11:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 100 block of EMS W23 Lane, North Webster. A mailbox was reportedly damaged. 9:49 p.m....
inkfreenews.com
Loran Edward Sims — UPDATED
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.
inkfreenews.com
Lucille Martha Bowerman
Lucille Martha Bowerman, 96, Warsaw, died at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility, Warsaw. She was born April 8, 1926, in Riverdale, Ill., one of six children born to Dorothea (Lotz) Wilkens and Martin Christopher Wilkens. On May 29, 1943, she married the love of her life, Lloyd D. Bowerman. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage before Lloyd passed away Jan. 20, 2009.
inkfreenews.com
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Traffic Restrictions Today On Country Club Road In Warsaw
WARSAW – Country Club Road in Warsaw, between Pope and Oak streets, will be restricted to one-way northbound traffic only Friday, Sept. 16, the city of Warsaw announced. All southbound traffic will need to use alternate routes. This restriction is to accommodate road work in the area.
inkfreenews.com
Ines Silvestre Garrido — PENDING
Ines Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
KGP Logistics Closing Plant In Warsaw
WARSAW – KGP Logistics intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGP, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946. Randy married Kathy Chaplin; she survives in Warsaw. Randy is also survived by his daughter, Beth Ann Jungels, Warsaw; and son, Dean Allen Chaplin, Warsaw; stepson, Christopher Andrew Gallion, Orlando, Fla.; three grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas Chaplin, Mishawaka.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Now Warsaw
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE – The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
inkfreenews.com
Loran E. Sims — PENDING
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
David Lee Lawrence
David Lee Lawrence, 74, Columbia City, died at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1947. Surviving are his children, Heidi J. (Tracie) Lawrence-Yarian, Farmington Hills, Mich, Tara N. (Jim) Wagoner, Zionsville, and Trent D. (Meg) Lawrence, University Place, Wash; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Sutton and Joyce Long both of Columbia City.
abc57.com
Indiana Avenue bridge closed September 20 for inspection
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Indiana Avenue bridge over the Elkhart River will be closed on September 20 for inspection. The inspection should be completed in one day, according to the city. Traffic will be diverted at Chicago and River avenues.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
max983.net
Paving Projects in Plymouth to Start Soon
Paving projects in Plymouth should be underway soon. Plymouth Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt told the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members that E&B Paving is in town this week to mark the projects. “They plan on sawing concrete on Friday for the handicapped ramps that have to be...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman injured after three-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old Goshen woman was knocked unconscious after a three-vehicle crash on State Road 19. The collision happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 15, near County Road 32 when an 83-year-old man from Goshen rear-ended a car that had stopped to make a turn. The force of the...
inkfreenews.com
County Public Safety Tower Project Nears Completion
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s project building towers to improve public safety communications in the county is nearly complete. Kosciusko County Administrator Marsha McSherry provided that news at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “They’re working on putting the last antennas on the...
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi in LaPorte County
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a semi-truck in LaPorte County…. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 when Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City struck the back of the semi which was pulling a flatbed trailer. The semi-driver told...
Comments / 0