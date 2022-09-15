ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Old Navy taps Brazilian artist to create graphic tee honoring Latinx Heritage Month

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — As we come upon another Latinx Heritage Month, Old Navy is rolling out another empowering partnership.

In collaboration with the 15 Percent Pledge, a nonprofit organization that holds large corporations accountable for supporting Black-owned businesses, Old Navy has partnered with Brazilian artist and illustrator Camila Rosa to create a graphic tee as a part of its Project WE series.

Rosa's design displays inspiring imagery of two strong women interwoven with flame and flower symbols -- a celebration of her community's strength, family and heritage. The vibrant top also depicts the mysticism and power of Latin women on the rise, brought to life in her signature artistic style which always has bold, colorful, strong messages.

"It's important we recognize that Latinx people exist and need to be respected," Rosa said in a statement. "It's a celebration of our heritage, our family, our roots."

The Project WE & Camila Rosa Graphic T-Shirts are available in toddler, children and adult sizes in-store and online.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Navy#Abc Audio#Racism#Brazilian#Latinx Heritage Month#Abc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy