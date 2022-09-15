Read full article on original website
Pilgrimage Festival returns for 8th year
The music and cultural event, founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds during the two-day event in Williamson County.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?
NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
nowplayingnashville.com
Arnold's Country Kitchen
Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose’s children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold’s has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors
The restaurants announced the unexpected closures on social media.
fox17.com
GALLERY: Celebrities gather on the red carpet to honor country legend Vince Gill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some of country music's greatest musicians gathered Monday on the red carpet to celebrate the legacy and career of Grammy award-winning musician Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill was taped at The Fisher Center of Performing Arts at Belmont University, making it the first-ever televised...
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
mainstreetmaury.com
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway
One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Nashville nurse killed minutes after leaving work. Friends are wondering why.
A nurse who had just left work was rushed back to the hospital. Police said she was killed by a man on probation who was driving while intoxicated.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill police HQ cost estimate increases by $3.3 million
The future of Spring Hill’s police headquarters hit a snag earlier this month when the city's CIP manager, Missy Stahl, relayed information to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the estimated price of the project had increased by more than $3 million. The initial cost estimate was conceptual,...
wpln.org
Nashville’s construction industry is booming. One job training program is helping locals get a piece of the pie.
On a sunny day at a massive construction site in Nashville, Sierra McCants takes off her hardhat as she clears the work zone. Workers transport materials, and a framework of steel beams rises near 10th Avenue and Broadway. “It gets 10 floors to the parking garage,” she says, “and then...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Health Care Foundation receives $189K donation
The Maury Regional Health Care Foundation was recently given a $189,567.37 gift from the late Charles and Gail Pigg. “We are very grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Pigg for their deferred gift to the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation,” said Joe Kilgore, executive director of the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation. “Their generosity will positively impact thousands of lives in our region.”
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
Renderings detail new additions to the exterior of The Factory at Franklin
The site was purchased last year and has been getting a facelift. Developers released more details about what renderings will look like.
WSMV
New luxury residential project to be built in the Gulch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tidal Real Estate Partners announced Thursday plans for a luxury residential project in the Gulch. This will be the second residential tower Tidal has developed in the area. “We are excited to have Access, a strong long-term investor, as a partner on the project,” Ken Copeland,...
You will have to make a reservation at the Nashville Zoo now. Here's why.
Because of construction, the Nashville Zoo as Grassmere will now require visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.
fox17.com
Lewisburg mayor knew about bad checks written by city manager and treasurer, did nothing
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lewisburg man was escorted out of the city council meeting this week after seeking the removal of Mayor Jim Bingham—who admitted to knowing about bad checks written by the city’s former manager and treasurer. Now, the city’s attorney is asking the council to follow up on the charge.
