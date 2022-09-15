ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Pilgrimage Festival returns for 8th year

The music and cultural event, founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds during the two-day event in Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?

NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Arnold's Country Kitchen

Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose’s children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold’s has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
NASHVILLE, TN
Columbia, TN
Tennessee Entertainment
Columbia, TN
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway

One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
COLUMBIA, TN
Spring Hill police HQ cost estimate increases by $3.3 million

The future of Spring Hill’s police headquarters hit a snag earlier this month when the city's CIP manager, Missy Stahl, relayed information to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the estimated price of the project had increased by more than $3 million. The initial cost estimate was conceptual,...
SPRING HILL, TN
Maury Regional Health Care Foundation receives $189K donation

The Maury Regional Health Care Foundation was recently given a $189,567.37 gift from the late Charles and Gail Pigg. “We are very grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Pigg for their deferred gift to the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation,” said Joe Kilgore, executive director of the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation. “Their generosity will positively impact thousands of lives in our region.”
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
New luxury residential project to be built in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tidal Real Estate Partners announced Thursday plans for a luxury residential project in the Gulch. This will be the second residential tower Tidal has developed in the area. “We are excited to have Access, a strong long-term investor, as a partner on the project,” Ken Copeland,...
NASHVILLE, TN

