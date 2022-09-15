Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Stars Hunt Down Moose 49-7 In NLC Football
Seven drives and seven-straight rushing touchdowns for the Soldotna Stars football team as SoHi ran-over the Palmer Moose 49-7 in Northern Lights Conference football action on Friday night at Palmer High School. SoHi 49 – Palmer 7. The Soldotna starting defense held Palmer scoreless for and the reserves allowed...
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Minnesota's clash with Colorado
Minnesota is 2-0 and looking good to start the 2022 season. The Golden Gophers returned their dynamic running back Mohamed Ibrahim from injury and haven’t looked back, blitzing through the first part of their schedule against New Mexico State and Western Illinois. The response has been an overwhelming ‘let’s...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Delanie Dunkle, the Girlfriend of Minnesota Twins Brooks Lee
Brooks Lee is the newest member of the Minnesota Twins. The team picked him in the eighth spot of the 2022 MLB draft. His MLB future holds much promise. And it appears he is succeeding admirably on the personal front, too. His girlfriend made an appearance at his first MLB game, catching the eye of many fans. Twins Nation is now curious about Brooks Lee’s girlfriend, Delanie Dunkle, a tennis player. So, we reveal her background in this Delanie Dunkle wiki.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Why KFAN and other local radio stations are engaging listeners through games
KFAN has never been a normal sports talk station, so perhaps it should not have surprised anyone that more and more at various times of day, I find it not talking about sports but playing games. Smart games, dumb games, inventive games, ripped-off games. It should shock no one that...
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
themacweekly.com
Don’t let freeway removal pass us by
As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
KAAL-TV
Minnesota regulators approve state’s largest solar project to replace coal generation
BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
Crews complete dome demolition at Minneapolis Upper Harbor Terminal Site
MINNEAPOLIS -- Impressive drone footage has been released showing crews tearing down the three domes at Minneapolis's Upper Harbor Terminal Site.The tear-down started earlier this month at the closed shipping terminal, and the third and final dome came down Tuesday. Construction of a brand-new park should start here next year. The 20-acre riverfront park -- with trails, paths, a plaza, and more -- is expected to open by 2024 or 2025.
Video captures smash-and-grab at Minneapolis gas station
MINNEAPOLIS – A chaotic crime was caught on camera early Tuesday morning.Security footage from a Minneapolis gas station shows nearly every moment of a destructive smash-and-grab.A blue Toyota acted as a battering ram, busting through the locked doors of 36 Lyn Refuel Station.Multiple security cameras show two people in hoodies taking merchandise back to the car.McCrae Olson, a longtime employee, says it was all tobacco and CBD products."Luckily no one got hurt," Olson said. "That's obviously my first concern, but when I saw that, I just immediately thought, 'Must be dumb kids being kids again.'"Olson believes they are teenagers based...
radiokenai.com
Kenaitze Tribe Monitors Progress On Sterling Highway Project
A ‘shovel test’ was conducted with crews from HDR Engineering at a Dena’ina cultural site located within the Sterling Highway Milepost 45-60 project in June as members with the Kenaitze Indian Tribe worked as cultural observers on the massive construction job. The project will upgrade the highway between the Sunrise Inn and the eastern entrance to Skilak Lake Road. In the most recent bimonthly Tribal newsletter, the Counting Cord, an archeological crew recently found a piece of agate while excavating a site near Cooper Landing.
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
workboat.com
Brix Marine delivers charter boat to Alaska
Brix Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., delivered the 48'x18'x4'10" aluminum overnight charter fishing boat Double Down to Soldotna, Alaska-based Big Dan’s Fishing Charters earlier this year. The boat, which was designed by the shipyard, has a draft of 2'4". “Since the Conception fire, we worked really closer with the Coast...
radiokenai.com
Hazardous Waste Collection Day At Central Peninsula Landfill On Saturday September 17th
The Kenai Peninsula Borough is collecting household hazardous waste on Saturday September 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Central Peninsula Landfill in Soldotna. This event is offered to minimize harmful toxins entering into the landfill and is a free service to households; businesses will be charged a fee. Also, households with 55 gallons or more total must pre-register.
Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
