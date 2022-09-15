Read full article on original website
Mayor Eric Adams says NYC considering legal action against Texas in response to migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the city is considering taking legal action against Texas over the busloads of migrants sent from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple. “Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas,” the Democrat told CBS...
Martha’s Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update
Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker’s administration wrote in a statement.
NYC Mayor Adams claims Texas Gov. Abbott ‘refused to do any form of coordination’ on migrant busing
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday claimed that his office attempted “coordination” with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the busing of migrants to the Big Apple, but the Republican’s team “refused.”. Adams told CNN’s “State of the Union” Abbott’s busing of migrants to New...
Martha’s Vineyard residents lament lack of resources, even as island is flush with cash and beds
Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. – Playground of the powerful Martha’s Vineyard lacked the resources to care for the 50 migrants who landed there unexpectedly on Wednesday, local residents told Fox News Digital this weekend. But real estate data and Massachusetts state resources show otherwise: Island towns are flush...
NY Gov. Hochul under fire for COVID-test Democrat donor deal week before absentee ballots sent out
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming under fire for a watchdog report showing that the Empire State paid nearly half as much more for COVID tests from one of her campaign donors in New Jersey. The Times Union first reported that California paid 45% less for rapid COVID-19 tests...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
