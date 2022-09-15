Star Wars fans are brimming with anticipation for the debut of the franchise’s latest epic. Andor is set to debut on Disney Plus on Sept. 21, and fans can hardly contain their excitement. The upcoming series takes aim at a thus-far unexplored moment in the Star Wars timeline, and orients itself around a hugely popular fan-favorite. Departing from the Skywalker-centric storylines of many existing Star Wars creations, Andor instead takes aim at one of the leads from 2016’s Rogue One, and dives into his life in the years before he fought for the Rebel Alliance.

