‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics wonder if the back catalogue is even worth revisiting before the MCU reboot
By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally arrives, it’ll mark the fifth feature-length outing for the team with a fourth different lineup, and if we’re being very generous with our terminology, the best of the bunch so far could be described as “passable”.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MCU theory suggests that Loki will become protector of the multiverse
Loki has had quite the journey within the MCU, and fans have an idea where they would like to see that journey continue. From straight-up villain to misguided antagonist to lovable rogue, and finally hero in his own right, we have followed the God of Mischief in rapture since his first appearance.
Fascinatingly plausible MCU theory suggests Thor will ultimately become Odin
Even though Chris Hemsworth has been playing a character named Thor Odinson for the last 11 years as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Taika Waititi’s polarizing Love and Thunder made it clear that other people are capable of becoming “a Thor” if they’re deemed worthy, with a little bit of Asgardian magic thrown in for good measure.
Fiery fans unanimously agree on the MCU’s greatest franchise
MCU fans have officially named the sprawling cinematic universe’s premier franchise, and it might come as a surprise. What started as a rather benign post to Twitter has since become a thriving topic online, as a statement about the MCU’s best trilogy of films sparks widespread debate. User @ShadowKnightPK prompted a wave of support—and backlash—when they took to Twitter to declare the Captain America trilogy the very best collection of films the MCU has to offer, quickly racking up likes and comments from divided fans.
Why doesn’t Michael Myers talk in the ‘Halloween’ movies?
Among a slew of recognizable horror villains that have obtained a spotlight in pop culture, Halloween’s Michael Myers is undoubtedly the most popular killer that the massive slasher genre has to offer. Through multifarious timelines, remakes, sequels, and reboots, one constant has remained the same: The Shape is a fire-breathing, merciless, psychopathic killer that never utters a word during his vicious warpath. While there are a handful of memorable horror villains that refuse to speak at the most gruesome times, Myers unequivocally harbors a glaring intrigue that keeps fans coming back for more.
Nicolas Cage doubles down on his desire to play an obscure Batman villain
If there’s one thing the world truly deserves that it hasn’t gotten yet, it’s Nicolas Cage chowing down on the scenery as an over-the-top comic book villain. As one of Hollywood’s most famed aficionados of the medium, the Academy Award winner has appeared in his fair share of superhero projects, but who wouldn’t love to see him go for broke and break bad?
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
An underappreciated horror veteran is finally finding praise from genre fans
Horror has a new face … well, perhaps not new, but probably not the face you expected to find underneath the fight mask. Horror fans are paying a salute to an underrated icon of the genre who just happens to be Justin Long. While Long probably conjures up recollections...
MCU fans desperate to see an underrated Defenders Saga favorite return
Much has been made about the returns of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Daredevil duo poised to renew hostilities in both Echo and Born Again, but speculation continues to run rampant about the rest of the Defenders roster. Well, except Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.
Latest Marvel News: Fans prepare to be disappointed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ while predicting a win for Wolverine
Happy Sunday, superhero prognosticators, it’s time for another Marvel news roundup. With this weekend being relatively quiet for MCU updates, fans have decided to use their Time Stones to predict the future. And they’ve come to the conclusion that the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga may actually end up being a big disappointment, as well as pondering whether Wolverine’s long-awaited return will finally deliver something we’ve been dreaming of seeing in live-action for over two decades now.
Will Luke Skywalker appear in ‘Andor’ and where is he when ‘Andor’ takes place?
Star Wars fans are brimming with anticipation for the debut of the franchise’s latest epic. Andor is set to debut on Disney Plus on Sept. 21, and fans can hardly contain their excitement. The upcoming series takes aim at a thus-far unexplored moment in the Star Wars timeline, and orients itself around a hugely popular fan-favorite. Departing from the Skywalker-centric storylines of many existing Star Wars creations, Andor instead takes aim at one of the leads from 2016’s Rogue One, and dives into his life in the years before he fought for the Rebel Alliance.
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’
Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
James Gunn seriously regrets one of his most popular MCU gags
It is common knowledge that the MCU often uses comedy in their films as a way to break the tension during all the serious and tense superhero moments. Not all gags stand the test of time, however, as James Gunn went out on social media and shared one “comedic moment” that he now regrets adding.
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
The best uses of Hollywood’s most inconsistent trend get placed under scrutiny
Hollywood tends to jump on any bandwagon worth hitching itself to, ranging from dark and gritty reboots to YA literary adaptations, via superhero blockbusters and historical epics, to name but four. One of the most polarizing new trends to emerge in the last decade is de-aging technology, and it’s been just as inconsistent as it’s proven controversial.
Top picks to play Mystique in an MCU X-Men adaptation
Professor Xavier’s appearance into the MCU is still a heavy topic on the lips of the many Marvel fans who wish to one day witness the introduction of the other X-Men into the large universe. Fans of the X-Men comics know that the shape-shifting Raven Darkhölme, popularly known by her mutant alias, Mystique, has close ties to the mutant group, and has fought against and alongside them a number of times. This brings into question which actress would best embody the blue-skinned mutant in the MCU.
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six preview ushers in a new cast
Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
Brie Larson responds to fans sick and tired of being killed by Brie Larson
It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that Brie Larson and the internet have a very contentious relationship, with the Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart seemingly always in the midst of an online firestorm for one reason or another. Whether it’s Captain Marvel being...
