ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Football: No. 6 Delsea runs away from Ocean City

A slow start wasn’t enough to deter the top-ranked public school team in New Jersey on Friday night. Luke Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Zach Maxwell added another running score as Delsea, the No. 6-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-6 win over Ocean City in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap

Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Somers Point, NJ
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Somers Point, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NJ.com

West Deptford over Haddon Township - Boys soccer recap

Chase Struzynski scored and assisted on the goals by Mason Quinton and Nick Hartman as West Deptford won at home, 3-0, over Haddon Township. Josh Owen saved all five shots to receive the shutout for West Deptford (3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Cole Johnson stopped five of eight shots...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Somers#South Jersey#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Game Day#Eagles Fly#American Football#Nj#The Philadelphia Eagles#Facebook#Birds
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Robbinsville nips Allentown in key division battle

Junior Daniel Silva’s goal was enough to seal a third straight win for Robbinsville as they slipped past Allentown 1-0 in a key Valley division battle in Robbinsville. Junior Alex Ivanov assisted on Silva’s goal for Robbinsville (3-1), which won its third straight match. Senior keeper Ronit Rijhwani had three saves.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Midd South over Toms River North - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Ceurvels and Riley Bent each scored to lead Middletown South to a 2-0 win over Toms River North, in Middletown. Allie Greco made eight saves to earn the shutout for Midd. South (3-1-1). Delaine Wilkenson recorded 13 saves for TRS (2-1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss

Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Hasbrouck Heights run past North Arlington

Hasbrouck Heights ran for at least 400 yards in the Aviators’ 49-16 win over North Arlington in Hasbrouck Heights. Anthony DiLascio couldn’t be stopped as he gashed North Arlington’s defense for 301 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns. Frankie Billings had another six carries for 37 yards and two more scores, and Jake Summers had a long 62-yard touchdown on the ground as well.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Haddon Heights over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap

Nolan Lachall scored two goals to lead Haddon Heights past Collingswood 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Drew Costello also had a goal, with Ryan Connor tallying two assists and Reece Skilton adding one. Sean Fischer had four saves. Haddon Heights (1-2-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half and closed the...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap

Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 West Orange defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Jack Dvorin had a goal and two assists as West Orange, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Essex 4-0 in West Orange. West Orange (3-1) went into halftime up 2-0 before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Mason Bashkoff also had a goal and an assist while Lucas Andrada and Marcus Jackson netted a score.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville over Bound Brook- Boys soccer recap

Max Broadbent’s second half goal helped propel Somerville to a 1-0 win over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Tayden White had the assist on Broadbent’s goal for Somerville (3-1). Jake Cohen made nine saves to earn the shutout. Bound Brook fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

North Arlington over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Stanzione and Mert Kutlutan each scored twice to lead North Arlington to a 5-0 win over Weehawken, in North Arlington. Tomas Custodio also scored in the win. Patrick Lind needed just one save to earn the shutout for North Arlington (3-0). Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-2).
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy