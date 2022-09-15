Read full article on original website
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night.
Football: No. 6 Delsea runs away from Ocean City
A slow start wasn’t enough to deter the top-ranked public school team in New Jersey on Friday night. Luke Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Zach Maxwell added another running score as Delsea, the No. 6-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-6 win over Ocean City in Ocean City.
Football: Tatis scores four TDs as Parsippany Hills runs past Montville
Julio Tatis racked up 152 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to lead Parsippany Hills to a 48-14 win over Montville, in Montville. Tatis ran in a 63-yard touchdown in the opening quarter which helped Parsippany Hills (2-1) take a 35-7 lead into the half. Anthony Feaster scored two...
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
Toms River East over Donovan Catholic in 2nd OT - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Alfonso scored her second goal of the day in the second overtime to give Toms River East a 2-1 road victory over Donovan Catholic. Alfonso scored her first goal for Toms River East (2-1) in the second half, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Zoey Bates knocked in a...
New Jersey girls soccer: Delaware Valley has the speed; North Warren bringing back big scorers
The girls soccer season is starting to heat up in New Jersey. Local teams are hoping to make some noise this year, including Delaware Valley and North Warren. Scroll down for some stories to watch and questions to answer in 2022.
West Deptford over Haddon Township - Boys soccer recap
Chase Struzynski scored and assisted on the goals by Mason Quinton and Nick Hartman as West Deptford won at home, 3-0, over Haddon Township. Josh Owen saved all five shots to receive the shutout for West Deptford (3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Cole Johnson stopped five of eight shots...
Football: No. 19 Old Tappan blanks Pascack Valley to stay unbeaten
Aidan Heaney ran for two touchdowns while Evan Brooks caught two TD passes as Old Tappan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Pascack Valley 35-0 in Hillsdale. Sophomore Nick Rossi finished with one touchdown reception for Old Tappan (3-0) and Nico Ottomanelli was perfect on extra points. Pascack...
Boys soccer: Robbinsville nips Allentown in key division battle
Junior Daniel Silva’s goal was enough to seal a third straight win for Robbinsville as they slipped past Allentown 1-0 in a key Valley division battle in Robbinsville. Junior Alex Ivanov assisted on Silva’s goal for Robbinsville (3-1), which won its third straight match. Senior keeper Ronit Rijhwani had three saves.
Midd South over Toms River North - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Ceurvels and Riley Bent each scored to lead Middletown South to a 2-0 win over Toms River North, in Middletown. Allie Greco made eight saves to earn the shutout for Midd. South (3-1-1). Delaine Wilkenson recorded 13 saves for TRS (2-1-1).
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss
Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
Football: Hasbrouck Heights run past North Arlington
Hasbrouck Heights ran for at least 400 yards in the Aviators’ 49-16 win over North Arlington in Hasbrouck Heights. Anthony DiLascio couldn’t be stopped as he gashed North Arlington’s defense for 301 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns. Frankie Billings had another six carries for 37 yards and two more scores, and Jake Summers had a long 62-yard touchdown on the ground as well.
Boys soccer: Quiroa leads Palisades Park past McNair
McNair fell to 0-3.
Haddon Heights over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap
Nolan Lachall scored two goals to lead Haddon Heights past Collingswood 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Drew Costello also had a goal, with Ryan Connor tallying two assists and Reece Skilton adding one. Sean Fischer had four saves. Haddon Heights (1-2-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half and closed the...
Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap
Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat.
No. 9 West Orange defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Jack Dvorin had a goal and two assists as West Orange, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Essex 4-0 in West Orange. West Orange (3-1) went into halftime up 2-0 before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Mason Bashkoff also had a goal and an assist while Lucas Andrada and Marcus Jackson netted a score.
Somerville over Bound Brook- Boys soccer recap
Max Broadbent's second half goal helped propel Somerville to a 1-0 win over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Tayden White had the assist on Broadbent's goal for Somerville (3-1). Jake Cohen made nine saves to earn the shutout. Bound Brook fell to 0-4.
North Arlington over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Stanzione and Mert Kutlutan each scored twice to lead North Arlington to a 5-0 win over Weehawken, in North Arlington. Tomas Custodio also scored in the win. Patrick Lind needed just one save to earn the shutout for North Arlington (3-0). Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-2).
Sharp’s scores twice to lead Mahwah over Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Merrick Sharp scored both goals for Mahwah in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Ridgefield Park in Mahwah. Patrick Santiago found the back of the net in the first half to give Ridgefield Park (0-3) a 1-0 lead. Nicholas Ortiz was credited with the assist. Sharp would score the next two...
