Hasbrouck Heights ran for at least 400 yards in the Aviators’ 49-16 win over North Arlington in Hasbrouck Heights. Anthony DiLascio couldn’t be stopped as he gashed North Arlington’s defense for 301 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns. Frankie Billings had another six carries for 37 yards and two more scores, and Jake Summers had a long 62-yard touchdown on the ground as well.

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO