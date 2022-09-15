Read full article on original website
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection
September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
Good News Network
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
Two Orca Pods Spotted Off California's Pismo Beach
One of the pods included a calf and it appeared the mother was teaching it to hunt.
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves
Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila. Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards. While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market. "What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council. Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market. "It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance. "I don't want people jumping in," she said.
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is on the way, here is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area it is expected to bring rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain is expected to stat falling late Saturday night into Sunday. According to the National Wether Service, the wettest day is expected to be...
Bay Area rain could be heavier than expected this weekend
(KRON) — Rain is in the forecast this weekend with a storm front moving in that’s expected to bring widespread showers to much of the Bay Area starting on Saturday and heading into Sunday. Although this weekend’s storm is earlier in the year than we would typically expect, it looks like it could bring a […]
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
krcrtv.com
Rain is on it's way! Meteorologist Bryan Scofield deep dives into what we can expect
REDDING, Calif. — Wet weather is on it's way! But will it stay?. We checked in with Meteorologist Bryan Scofield to better understand the cold front that is heading our way. Aside from a few small showers and traces of rain in July and August, it has been a dry hot summer in the Northstate.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Leaps into Action to Help Swimmer Survive Shark Attack
Christina Barker, a pediatric ICU nurse at Stormont Vail, was on a youth group mission trip in Monterey Bay, California, when she noticed a swimmer in distress. They were in the water when they were attacked by a 17-foot great white shark. Christina directed fellow group sponsor Brian Mays, along...
California gas refund payments are arriving soon. See if you're eligible
Californians who qualify for the state's gas price relief program should start to see their payments in the next few weeks.
Middle Class Tax Refund payments headed to Californians
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Middle Class Tax Refund payments are heading to thousands of Californians to help with the growing cost of inflation. Some families may get up to $1,050 in the coming weeks. Here’s the criteria to qualify for the payments:. California resident for more than half of...
California inflation relief checks coming next month
(KRON) — The State of California is due to start sending out inflation relief checks next month. The program, known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, will see direct payments being sent out to more than 20 million Californians. The size of the payments will range from between $200 to $1,050, based on factors that […]
