Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection

September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
MONTEREY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wine-searcher.com

Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors

If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Lifestyle
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves

Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila. Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards. While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market. "What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council. Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market. "It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance. "I don't want people jumping in," she said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area rain could be heavier than expected this weekend

(KRON) — Rain is in the forecast this weekend with a storm front moving in that’s expected to bring widespread showers to much of the Bay Area starting on Saturday and heading into Sunday. Although this weekend’s storm is earlier in the year than we would typically expect, it looks like it could bring a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Leaps into Action to Help Swimmer Survive Shark Attack

Christina Barker, a pediatric ICU nurse at Stormont Vail, was on a youth group mission trip in Monterey Bay, California, when she noticed a swimmer in distress. They were in the water when they were attacked by a 17-foot great white shark. Christina directed fellow group sponsor Brian Mays, along...
ACCIDENTS
ABC10

Middle Class Tax Refund payments headed to Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Middle Class Tax Refund payments are heading to thousands of Californians to help with the growing cost of inflation. Some families may get up to $1,050 in the coming weeks. Here’s the criteria to qualify for the payments:. California resident for more than half of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California inflation relief checks coming next month

(KRON) — The State of California is due to start sending out inflation relief checks next month. The program, known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, will see direct payments being sent out to more than 20 million Californians. The size of the payments will range from between $200 to $1,050, based on factors that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

