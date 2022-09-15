ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts

By MATT OTT and GLENN GAMBOA
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaKGA_0hwYfJCE00

Outdoor gear company Patagonia says “the earth is now our only shareholder” after transferring the company's ownership from founder Yvon Chouinard and his family to two nonprofits established to fight climate change.

In a letter posted on the 50-year-old company's website Wednesday night, Chouinard said Patagonia would transfer 100% of its voting stock to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, created to uphold the values of the company long known for its environmental activism. All of its nonvoting stock will go to the Holdfast Collective, a nonprofit "dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature."

“While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough,” Chouinard wrote. “We needed to find a way to put more money into fighting the crisis while keeping the company’s values intact.”

Patagonia estimates that after reinvesting some profits back into the company, about $100 million annually will be distributed to the Holdfast Collective as a dividend, depending on the health of the business.

Grace Chiang Nicolette, The Center for Effective Philanthropy's vice president of programming and external relations, said this unusual move by the Chouinard family may become a blueprint for company founders looking to donate their businesses to causes important to them.

“Business owners are often faced with fraught decisions on the future of their company when it’s time to sell,” said Nicolette, who also co-hosts the “Giving Done Right” podcast. “The very wealthy are also faced with the fact that their net worths are growing faster than they can conceive of giving it away. This plan makes the company’s social impact its guiding principle and I think we’re going to see more donors pursuing this approach.”

Chouinard said other options for the Ventura, California, company to dedicate itself to protecting the planet — selling the company and donating the proceeds; or taking the company public — were not viable for Patagonia’s ultimate goals.

“Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth,” Chouinard wrote.

Chuck Collins, the Institute for Policy Studies director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good, said Chouinard's actions reflect a personal connection to the environmental crisis and a desire to back up his beliefs with his wealth.

“It shows that somebody who has substantial wealth is responding with the kind of scale needed to address the problem,” he said. “He's working with the tools that he's got. And it's a pretty good response.”

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert said in a statement that the Chouinards challenged him and others at the company to develop a new ownership structure.

“They wanted us to both protect the purpose of the business and immediately and perpetually release more funding to fight the environmental crisis,” Gellert wrote. "We believe this new structure delivers on both and we hope it will inspire a new way of doing business that puts people and planet first.”

Brian Mittendorf, a professor of accounting at Ohio State University who focuses on nonprofit organizations and their financial statements, said the new Patagonia structure is similar to the one Paul Newman created for his salad dressing company, Newman's Own. The profits from the business go into the Newman's Own Foundation, which donates to nonprofits supporting children facing adversity.

The difference is that the Holdfast Collective is organized as a 501(c)4 corporation, according to the New York Times, which first reported the ownership change. That allows it to lobby politicians, which a public benefit charity like Newman's Own Foundation is not allowed to do.

“What I don't think is getting enough attention here is that the tax advantages of choosing a donation to a charity over a social welfare organization just aren't that pronounced in this particular case,” said Mittendorf. He noted that the gift tax the Chouinards will pay is on their initial investment in Patagonia, not on its current worth, estimated at $3 billion.

“I kind of just view it as a desire to retain control over the company while ensuring that the resources that the company generates are used for a particular goal,” he said.

Patagonia makes outdoor clothing, gear and accessories for everything from skiing to climbing and camping. The company said it will continue its previous charitable donations, including donating 1% of its sales each year to grassroots activists and remaining a B Corp, a designation for companies that prioritize social and environmental standards as well as profits.

Chouinard said he never wanted to be a businessman and started Patagonia as a craftsman, making climbing gear for himself and his friends.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’

For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sourcing Journal

Patagonia Founder Explains Why He Gave the B Corp Away

Patagonia has a new—and only—shareholder: Earth. Founder Yvon Chouinard revealed Wednesday that he and his family have ceded their ownership to a pair of specially designed entities that will invest the outdoor-apparel brand’s profits in environmental causes around the globe. Though the “Don’t Buy This Jacket” firm was already giving away 1 percent of its revenue away every year, this fell short of addressing the climate crisis, the reluctant businessman wrote in a letter that the Ventura, California-based retailer published on its website. In 2021, Patagonia donated a record $10 million in Black Friday sales to conservation-centered grassroots groups. Still, it wasn’t...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Collins
Person
Paul Newman
Gizmodo

Don't Rush to Canonize Patagonia

The founder of Patagonia said this week in an exclusive interview with the New York Times that he’s giving away his company to support environmental protection. Yvon Chouinard, the rock-climber-turned-businessman who has long pushed his company as the face of progressive corporate environmentalism, told the Times that he wants to “give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.” But even in what seems like a best-case development for green capitalism, there’s some important PR spin to wade through.
BUSINESS
TMZ.com

Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness

Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patagonia#Trusts#Business Industry#Linus Business
Washington Examiner

The media's Patagonia rules: 'Dark money' for your guys, 'philanthropy' for ours

Billionaire Barre Seid gave his company to a conservative nonprofit organization in 2020 and 2021, which then immediately sold it. The fallout was that the conservative nonprofit group, the Marble Freedom Trust headed by Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society, got $1.6 billion to spend. Seid managed to give away his family fortune without having to pay taxes on the transfer.
INCOME TAX
Inyerself

Spend a Small Fortune on this E-Bike!

Almost $19,000 For This EVEREST R22 E-Bike, but Is It Worth the Price?. Make no mistake, the above electric bike called the OPTIBIKE R22 Everest starts at nearly $19,000. This doesn’t consider any additional upgrades, tax, or delivery. You could potentially spend close to $25,000 before everything is said. The R22 Everest is part of OPTIBIKE’s Elite Series, and yes, it is packed with several “bells and whistles.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
MotorTrend Magazine

Military-Grade Outerwear For Your Overland Adventures From Beyond Clothing

The subject may not be quite as glamorous as the latest electronic widget, new lightweight tent, or titanium-infused shovel handle, but having the right clothing can make or break even the best overland adventure. Sure, we've all made fun of the floppy-hat-and-cargo-pant crowd for going on a decade or more, but maybe they were on to something. The right outerwear should protect you from the elements, whether sun, wind, rain, or cold. It should also be rugged, lightweight, and affordable.
APPAREL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy