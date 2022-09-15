AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO