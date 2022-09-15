Read full article on original website
lissa tru
5d ago
How do you give someone only 10 days after they have taken a life? That’s disgusting I hope he gets disbarred.
Jim Cell
5d ago
We need to vote out this loser, Jose Garza! Hope karma works for these victims!!
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
Retired DPS trooper dies in standoff after allegedly killing his wife and 1 other person
ELGIN, Texas - A retired Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff after the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person. The incident took place in the afternoon on Sept. 17 in...
Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
Jugging victim: Thief followed her to office, smashed car window for cash
A woman who says she was the victim of a jugging incident earlier this month is speaking out about her experience.
Texas Rangers investigating Elgin shooting involving retired DPS trooper
The shooting happened on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin.
Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos. On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin.
Killeen police now investigating 14th homicide of the year
Around 7:56 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Wales Drive on report of a gunshot victim, according to Killeen P.D.
Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into an incident that happened Saturday evening in Elgin. Officials said a Travis County deputy was involved in a shooting that killed the suspect. “The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This […]
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
Suspect arrested in connection with South Austin fires believed to be arson
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."
All safe after fire burns home in western Travis County
Travis County ESD 1 Chief Donnie Norman told KXAN the fire was reported by a resident inside the home around 10:15 p.m. and was brought under control by 11:25 p.m.
Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon
Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24. Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.
Cedar Park Police arrest two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters
Police in Cedar Park say they've arrested two people suspected of stealing catalytic converters. The suspects attempted to run from police but were arrested Tuesday at around 4 a.m. The Cedar Park Police Department says the investigation into catalytic converter thefts is ongoing and they are working to identify which...
D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s office is no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy, the man accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014. On Friday, Sept. 9, the...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
One person injured, pet dies after fire burns trailer, RV and car in Wells Branch
One person was injured and a pet died after a early morning fire burned a trailer, an RV and a car early Tuesday morning. Travis County ESD 2 crews say they responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. on Connie Street southwest of Grand Avenue Parkway. When crews got...
Neo-Nazis Protested Near Drag Brunch After Texas GOP Tweeted ‘Alert’
A group of neo-Nazis toting swastikas and transphobic signs gathered near a restaurant hosting a drag brunch in Pflugerville, Texas, Sunday, just days after the state GOP tweeted an “alert” about the event. One man held up a flag featuring a swastika. Another wore a red hat emblazoned...
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
Tractor-trailer fire on I-35 closes parts of roadway
AUSTIN, Texas - Parts of I-35 were closed as crews responded to a tractor-trailer that caught on fire in South Austin, north of Buda. The Austin Fire Department says the incident happened at 12600 south I-35 southbound. The area was closed and traffic was being diverted to the frontage road. Northbound lanes were also been reduced in the area.
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
