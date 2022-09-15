Read full article on original website
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette
‘Safest District of the Year’ goes to Estes Valley Recreation and Park District
When it came time to select Colorado Special Districts Pool’s 2022 District of the Year, Estes Valley Recreation and Park District (EVRPD) was a standout candidate from the very beginning. As our team toured their facilities over the past few years, each visit showed marked improvement in safety and...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Town Council approves work force housing waiver fees
The Estes Park Town Board met at Town Hall on Tuesday night, Sep. 13, for their regularly scheduled, bi-weekly meeting. The essential proceedings of the night saw the introduction of a new short-term rental allegiance, the approval of a liquor license transfer and requests for fee waivers relating to future workforce housing construction.
Comments / 0