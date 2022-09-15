ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Our cleaning expert swears by these laundry products under $20

As a generalist, my cleaning expertise spans just about every topic you could think of — and plenty of things you wouldn’t ever think of, because messes can get awfully creative! Within that general specialty, however, lies one area where I truly come alive — and that area is laundry.
Tyla

Toilet 'cleaning' hack divides the internet

A TikTok toilet cleaning hack is dividing the internet, and it's pretty easy to see why. Look, no one looks forward to cleaning their bathroom, and while we're all for making the horrendous process easier, this hack might take things a step too far. Some people were so disgusted by...
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
CNN

The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
marthastewart.com

Your Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning a Couch, From Steaming to Washing by Hand

There are many areas of our homes that we clean regularly—think bed sheets, toilets, and kitchen counters—but other parts often go neglected. If your couch is one of them, it's likely because you have no clue where to start when it comes to cleaning the bulky piece of furniture. Despite this fact, giving your couch a regular, thorough cleaning is necessary to reduce the amount of dirt, pet dander, and germs in your space.
Family Handyman

How to Reface Your Kitchen Cabinets

Add beauty and value to your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Four Days. Complexity. Intermediate. $2000...
The Independent

9 best handheld vacuums that will make quick clean-ups a breeze

There’s no denying it – vacuum cleaners are getting smaller by the day, the best example of which is the trend for handheld vacuums. And opting for smaller versions no longer means sacrificing power, thanks to powerful motors, streamlined suction and longer battery life.Handheld vacuums are especially suitable for smaller areas, but they’re brilliant for quick clean-ups, too – consider keeping one in the car and one in a kitchen cupboard for quick spruce-ups of high traffic areas. Key factors to consider include dust bin size, battery life and the ease with which filters can be changed. With smaller vacuums,...
BHG

How to Clean a Washing Machine Filter

Chances are you know that your dryer has a lint trap that needs to be cleaned regularly. But you might not realize that the washing machine also has a filter designed to catch and trap lint and other debris. This filter needs to be cleaned to ensure that your washer runs safely and at peak performance. Neglecting to clean a washing machine's filter can leave clothes dirty and smelly, and over time can cause damage to the machine itself.
SFGate

Did you know cars actually drive on three tires?

(BPT) - Did you know that cars actually ride on three tires?. No, this isn't an article about tricycles. It's about a major misconception that takes place where the rubber meets the road. Most drivers have no idea that there are three kinds of tires — and what they don’t know might be hurting them.
SFGate

SFGate

