arkansasrazorbacks.com
LIVE: Hogs Host Missouri State
The Arkansas Razorbacks face off against Missouri State at 6:00pm CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Zach Williams gets his first sack of the day, forcing a loss of six yards.
Women’s Basketball Adds Exhibition Game
Arkansas women’s basketball has added an exhibition game against the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, as announced by Head Coach Mike Neighbors on Friday. The game is set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. UAFS finished last season 7-18, rounding out the...
Hogs Win 3-1 Over Wolfpack for Best Season Start in 10 Years
While the No. 24 Razorbacks dropped a set in consecutive matches for the first time this season, the home team gutted out a 3-1 win over NC State to extend their record to 9-1, the best start to the season since 2012. The team has lost just six sets on...
No. 14 Soccer Drops SEC Opener at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 14 Arkansas (5-2-1, 0-1-0 SEC) dropped its first conference game of 2022, falling to Mississippi State, 2-0. The Razorbacks recorded the match’s first shot at the 1:47 mark, taken by forward Jessica De Filippo at the top of the 18-yard box. The ball was scooped up by MSU goalkeeper Maddy Anderson for a save.
Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
Katie McCune wins Stampede, leads Arkansas to team title
JOPLIN, Mo. – Razorback senior Katie McCune posted a time of 16 minutes, 50.8 seconds over a 5,000m course to win the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday morning, leading Arkansas to a successful team title defense with a tally of 34 points. McCune improved her previous best time on...
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Missouri State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s against Missouri State will be broadcast at 6:00pm CT on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Information on how to access both of those networks is below. SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network and is accessible with your TV provider credentials. It is not a...
Hogs vs. Missouri State Gameday Info
#10 Arkansas takes on Missouri State Saturday at 6pm! Everything you need to know is below. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45 minutes before kickoff is always the busiest time at gates.Arriving a tad...
No. 14 Arkansas Opens SEC Play at Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 14 Arkansas soccer (5-1-1) begins conference play on Friday, Sept. 16 and will face the unbeaten Mississippi State (6-0-1) Bulldogs. First kick is set for 6:30 p.m. and the match will air on SEC Network Plus. The Hogs completed non-conference play with a road trip...
Razorbacks race over 5k in Missouri Southern Stampede
JOPLIN, Mo. – A portion of the Razorback women’s cross country team will compete over a 5,000m distance on the Tom Rutledge course Saturday morning at the Missouri Southern Stampede. Scheduled to race at 8:30 a.m. amid a mix of Division I and II schools, Arkansas will have...
