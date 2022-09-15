Read full article on original website
Mayor Eric Adams says NYC considering legal action against Texas in response to migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the city is considering taking legal action against Texas over the busloads of migrants sent from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple. “Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas,” the Democrat told CBS...
NY Gov. Hochul under fire for COVID-test Democrat donor deal week before absentee ballots sent out
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming under fire for a watchdog report showing that the Empire State paid nearly half as much more for COVID tests from one of her campaign donors in New Jersey. The Times Union first reported that California paid 45% less for rapid COVID-19 tests...
NYC Mayor Adams claims Texas Gov. Abbott ‘refused to do any form of coordination’ on migrant busing
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday claimed that his office attempted “coordination” with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the busing of migrants to the Big Apple, but the Republican’s team “refused.”. Adams told CNN’s “State of the Union” Abbott’s busing of migrants to New...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
